Naked dresses and 80s exuberance - these are the biggest trends we spotted on the Golden Globes 2026 red carpet

Ah, awards season - arriving every January like a glittering beacon of hope in an otherwise wintery world. Watching the A-listers strut down the red carpet in their finery, while I am tucked up on the sofa underneath a heated blanket (my stand out purchase of 2026 so far) gives me hope that sunshine is coming, and glamour awaits.

The season kicked off with the Critics Choice Awards last weekend, speedily followed up by the Golden Globes which took place at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles.

© Getty Images George Clooney and Amal Clooney

The gongs were handed out gleefully to Timothée Chalamet (who beat Leonardo DiCaprio, nominated for his role in One Battle After Another) and Brit Erin Doherty who scooped up the award for Best Supporting Actress (Television) for her role in Adolescence, and was presented with the accolade by Heated Rivalry's Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie, the lucky duck.

But as always, it's the fashion that takes centre stage for me - and boy, we were treated to a glorious selection of labels from Givenchy by Sarah Burton to some seriously chic vintage labels and some seriously inspiring ensembles for the season ahead.

So, let's take a look at the biggest trends spotted at the 2026 Golden Globes...

80s Exuberance

The antithesis to clean minimalism and slick 90s lines, the 80s had a moment in the spotlight thanks to celebs such as Miley Cyrus who sported an incredible sequin look by Saint Laurent that could have been clawed from Cher herself.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Miley Cyrus wearing Saint Laurent

Supermodel Amelia Gray also opted for in-your-face sequins and a more-is-more approach to accessories in a custom Swarovski look. This was a red carpet filled with attendees who threw restraint to the wind and opted for unabashed fun at the fancy soirée, and oh, I am here for it.

© FilmMagic Amelia Gray at the Golden Globes

As H! Fashion's Fashion Features Editor and trend expert Tania Leslau says of the coming season: "A retaliation against the influencer-approved ‘Clean Girl’ aesthetic, this upcoming penchant for maximalism will flood our feeds thick and fast. No perfectly curated Instagram profiles to be seen here - the new year is calling for personality by the bucket load."

"Funnel necklines, tailoring, chunky belts and 80s opulence are set to make a major comeback. Increased interest in vampiric glamour, AKA glossy, romantic palettes and femme fatale dress codes, further leans neatly into this demand for more-is-more dressing. "

© Penske Media via Getty Images Odessa A'zion wearing vintage Dolce & Gabbana

Coolest girl on the planet Marty Supreme's Odessa A'zion followed suit in an incredible vintage ensemble by Dolce & Gabbana, while influencer Hayley Kalil wore an incredible rich purple dress by Marc Bouwer that Joan Collins would have been clamouring for back in her Dallas hey-dey.

On the runways of SS26, Versace showcased 80s colour palettes while Saint Laurent and Nanushka sent absolutely massive funnel neck jackets striding down the runway, securing a centre stage spot for all things 1980s in the coming season.

Sunglasses

The conundrum of whether it's appropriate to wear sunglasses on the red carpet wasn't even up for discussion at the Golden Globes, with celebs such as Wuthering Heights' Jacob Elordi, Connor Storrie and Miley Cyrus all opting to wear super cool shades as they strutted down the red carpet, leaving me to wonder whether it's also appropriate to wear them at work for meetings? Answers on a postcard please.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Connor Storrie at the Golden Globes

Naked Dresses

If you thought the trend for flesh-flashing was going to slink off into the sidelines for 2026, I'm afraid you were sorely mistaken. While not exactly suitable for the chilly climate we're currently experiencing, you can't deny that the likes of Jennifer Lawrence in a sensational sheer dress from Givenchy by Sarah Burton or Jennifer Lopez wearing vintage Jean-Louis Scherrer looked anything other than sensational.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Jennifer Lawrence wearing Givenchy by Sarah Burton

As H! Fashion's Style Editor Orion Scott notes of the phenomenon: "Naked dressing is at an all-time high. From front row fashion week attendees to A-List stars strutting their stuff on premiere and awards ceremony red carpets, 2025 was officially coined the year of the naked dress, but it seems some famed faces aren’t quite ready to let go."

© Penske Media via Getty Images Jennifer Lopez wearing vintage Jean-Louis Scherrer

Blackpink singer and White Lotus star Lisa also opted for a sheer look on the big day in a black mesh dress that leaned a little gothic by Jacquemus.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Lisa wearing Jacquemus

Timeless Elegance

There are some celebs who opt for a tried-and-tested formula that works every time, and sitting firmly in this camp is Amal Clooney who always looks perfectly put together in an ensemble that doesn't veer towards trends but feels timeless and elegant. For this year's Golden Globes, George Clooney's wife opted for a stunning archival moment in red hot gown by Balmain (FW57 no less!) teamed with Aquazzura shoes.

© FilmMagic George and Amal Clooney

Following suit were Emily Blunt in a crisp white Louis Vuitton two-piece and Ayo Edebiri whose black gown looked simple but rippled with gorgeous details.

© PA Images via Getty Images Ayo Edebiri wearing Chanel

Strapless dresses

The ultimate conundrum for those of us who don't want to step out without a bra on - the strapless dress was spotted on a host of stars at this year's ceremony including Mila Kunis in a sensational floral Carolina Herrera number and Priyanka Chopra in custom Dior teamed with Bvlgari jewellery.

© WireImage Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

But edgier touches were also spied on the likes of Selena Gomez whose feather-trimmed Chanel number oozed personality and Minnie Driver who sported a glittering striped and slightly sheer strapless gown by Sabina Bilenk teamed with an Aquazzura bag.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Selena Gomez wearing Chanel

Yellow

The colour that just won't quit - all things dairy are staying firmly centre stage for spring 2026, thanks to celebs such as Emma Stone who looked sensational in a creamy butter yellow two-piece from Louis Vuitton.

© FilmMagic Emma Stone wearing Louis Vuitton

At the other end of the spectrum, Wunmi Mosaku opted for zingy sunshine yellow (could I call it Double Gloucester Glam? Perhaps not.) Yellow was all over the SS26 catwalks from lemon shades at Akris and Loewe, to show stopping zesty sequins at Carolina Herrera.

Whichever way you lean, rest assured this hue is going absolutely nowhere for 2026.