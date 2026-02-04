Neutrals are out for 2026 - here's the bold colour you should swap it with

Even though we are fully immersed in 2026 (it is February, after all), there's still time to give your wardrobe a quick, updated makeover. Fashion trends are always fun to follow, but they are often fleeting. The same can be said of certain colours; neon pink may be seen as a summery shade when it was deemed 'Barbiecore', for instance, but it's not quite as prolific now.

Which is why humble neutral tones are always a safe bet. Shades like cream, tan, and various variations of brown will never leave our radar because they are classics, particularly as they are cemented in the 'quiet luxury' trend, which has an everlasting, timeless connotation.

© Getty Images Cobalt blue is the colour to be seen in

That being said, due to the arrival of the 'loud luxury' trend (think bold logos, bright colours, and maximalism), neutral tones just aren't as big news right now; in fact, quite the opposite. Despite the fact that 'Cloud Dancer' white has been deemed the 2026 colour of the year by Pantone, if you want something a bit more daring, cobalt blue is the shade to swap it with.

Cobalt blue is a bright blue, almost reminiscent of the 'cerulean blue' moment from The Devil Wears Prada. Just like the iconic Miranda Priestly predicted, this shade is the one you'll start seeing everywhere.

It exploded onto the runway during the spring/summer 2026 shows, with designers like Giorgio Armani and Lanvin embracing the vibrant hue. "The colour we usually identify as a winter colour is having a shake-up and will be one of the hottest colours for spring," celebrity stylist Martine Alexander told HELLO!.

© Getty Images The punchy shade screams 'loud luxury'

"Cobalt blue is the colour du jour, as it's such a rich shade that when worn the right way, it can make your outfit look luxurious in an instant."

How to style cobalt blue

"This shade of blue is not for the faint-hearted, as it's a statement colour and you'll instantly command attention when wearing it," Martine explains.

© Getty Images Cobolt blue is a statement shade that's not for the faint-hearted

The fashion expert added: "If you love the colour but don't want to draw attention to yourself, then tone the colour back with a blue denim. The low contrast of the blue from the jeans against the cobalt blue will dim its boldness, making it more subdued, resulting in your outfit being more 'blended.'

© WireImage A delicate pop of blue, like a clutch bag, is a subtle nod to the trend

"If you're open to exploring colour clashing, then keep your outfit colour contrasts high (this means keep the colours you wear at opposite ends of the colour spectrum. For example, cobalt blue with fuchsia pink, white, yellow or orange.)

"Adding an accent of cobalt blue is also totally acceptable; silk scarves are still set to be huge this season, whether worn around your neck, waist or bag," Martine notes.