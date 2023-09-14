Meghan Markle is the queen of neutrals in belted trousers and silky caramel blouse

The Duchess of Sussex has proven her sartorial prowess at the 2023 Invictus Games

Considering Meghan Markle has travelled to Düsseldorf without her stylist to join her husband Prince Harry at the 2023 Invictus Games, the Duchess, 42, has served up a slew of seriously enviable looks throughout the week.

On Thursday, Meghan returned to her most-trusted style weapon to meet with NATO representatives at the Merkur Spiel Arena - neutrals.

Proving she's the queen of a tonal ensemble, the Duchess of Sussex reigned supreme as she rocked a dreamy fawn-hued blouse from Lagence with camel-toned trousers from Gabriela Hearst.

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share a sweet couple moment at the Invictus Games

The mother-of-two looked incredible in the sophisticated getup, which she paired with Manolo Blahnik heeled pumps and Hollywood-worthy Miu Miu 'Artiste' sunglasses.

© Getty Prince Harry and Meghan attended a meeting with NATO representatives on day 6 of Invictus Games

In photographs captured from the royals' private engagement with NATO representatives before the Invictus Games fixtures began, Meghan appeared to wear a delicate collection of gold jewellery to elevate her earthy-toned ensemble.

© Getty Meghan Markle looked incredible in her neutral-toned outfit

The Duchess accessorised with dainty gold hoops, a gold watch and her most-worn Cartier 'Love' Bracelet, which costs £7,050.

© Getty The Duchess looked incredible in an earthy-toned outfit

Meghan's ongoing love affair with neutral-toned clothes is one of her most popular trends - and she does it so well. In her and Prince Harry's tell-all Netflix docuseries, Meghan confessed that during her time as a working royal, style etiquette was something she took incredibly seriously.

"Most of the time that I was in the UK, I rarely wore colour," said Meghan, revealing that there was "thought" in her neutral sartorial choices.

© Getty Beige is Meghan Markle's signature colour

"To my understanding, you can't ever wear the same colour as Her Majesty if there's a group event. But then you also shouldn’t be wearing the same colour as one of the other more senior members of the family," Meghan continued.

The Duchess of Sussex landed in Düsseldorf on Tuesday after a 12-hour journey from LAX. Discover more about royal travel secrets, including the real reason Prince William stopped flying with his brother Prince Harry when he was just twelve, in the latest episode of HELLO!s Right Royal Podcast.