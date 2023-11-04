Vogue Williams' £30 M&S denim shirt is so flattering - shop it now

From her cosy duvet coat to her partywear satin trousers, Vogue Williams has been on fire lately with her stylish high street looks – and her new denim shirt is no exception.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Vogue, 38, looked as stunning as ever in her Marks & Spencer denim shirt, which she teamed with a pair of figure-flattering mom jeans, black sunglasses and gold statement earrings.

© Instagram Vogue modelled the denim shirt on her Instagram

We're obsessed with the laid-back ensemble, and if you are too, you're in luck. Vogue's on-trend shirt is still available to shop, and it's less than £30.

Featuring a regular fit, a collared neckline and a button-down design, the denim number is perfect for off-duty dressing all year round. We recommend styling it with a white T-shirt, jeans and trainers for an effortless daywear ensemble, or tuck it into leather trousers and ankle boots for an elevated finish.

The Marks & Spencer ambassador shared a selection of her favourite fashion pieces in the Instagram reel, saying: "This is what I'm wearing today, my giant oversized Marks & Spencer sunglasses, and then I'm going for double denim. These are the mom jeans, they fit really well, and I have this shirt in white as well and everyone always asks me about it. I just love it, I love the length, it's just that nice bit longer, I like it to be tucked in."

It's not the first time that Vogue has had fans rushing to M&S to pick up her staple pieces. The podcast host caused a stir last month when she showed off her cosy duvet coat, while her turtleneck sweater vest temporarily sold out after the star shared it on her Instagram.

We can't wait to see what the fashionista wears next!