Stacey Solomon resembles 'Pamela Anderson' as she stuns in red-hot string bikini

Stacey Solomon has shared an insight into the festive celebrations she marked with husband Joe Swash and their children as she revealed one of the presents that her husband gifted her, though she joked he had an ulterior motive.

In a clip, which you can see below, Stacey teased her husband that her gift was more for him, revealing that the actor had gifted her a red string bikini, that looked to be straight out of "Pamela Anderson's wardrobe". In the video, which was shot in their bathroom Stacey covered herself with a towel while wearing the bikini top, while Joe insisted the gift wasn't bought for his eyes.

Joe encouraged Stacey to share the bikini with her followers, but the Loose Women star decided against it and joked her husband would be lucky if it wasn't "swallowed".

The singer eventually related as the family headed down to the beach, before joking that the item came with its perks with staff "serving" her plenty of drinks while Joe was seemingly ignored. "My present backfired," Joe quipped in a video.

The family spent the Christmas period abroad, with Stacey and Joe revealing that it was a "surprise" for their families. "A special Christmas. For the first time ever we got to surprise our families for Christmas," Stacey said. "Never felt more grateful & lucky.

"Not in my wildest dreams did I ever think I'd be able to do this. 20 of us, 10 hours later & we have made it to paradise. Merry Christmas Everyone. Lots of love from ALL of us."

Christmas this year was extra special for the Swash-Solomon family as it was the first for Joe and Stacey's daughter, Belle, who arrived in February this year.

Chatting to HELLO! in an exclusive interview ahead of the festive occasion, Joe revealed that the focus would be on Belle's siblings, Rex, four, and Rose, two, who are now both old enough to enjoy the celebrations. "The first Christmas, they don't really know what's going on," the actor said. "It's all about parents making themselves feel good.

"But with Rose, now she's two, she is so into Christmas. She can't wait, she loves a bit of Santa Claus. My Rex as well, he's only four-years-old, I know Rex and Rose this year, are really going to appreciate Christmas."

Speaking about what he was planning to gift Stacey for Christmas, Joe teased that he usually tries to be "inventive" in a bid to "surprise" his wife. However, he then joked: "It doesn't usually work and she's like: 'You should have just stuck with the list.'"