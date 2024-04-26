Drew Barrymore’s unrecognizable teen throwback photo will make you double-take

Drew Barrymore recently took her fans on a nostalgic trip back to the '90s, sharing a throwback photo that captured a beauty trend many remember all too well—the skinny eyebrows.

The actress and talk show host, renowned for her iconic roles and unique style, posted a snapshot on Instagram from October 24, 1994, when she was just 19 years old.

In the image, Drew sports a strawberry-blonde pixie cut, brown lipstick, and those famously thin eyebrows that defined a decade.

Accompanying the photo, Drew joked about her relationship with her tweezers at the time, saying, “My tweezers and I were best friends at this time in my life!”

This candid glimpse into her past also showed her wearing a casual white striped top and a colorful beaded necklace, casually capturing the essence of ‘90s fashion.

The post quickly resonated with her fans, sparking a flurry of comments. One user wrote, “It's ok though, because so was everyone else, love,” recognizing the widespread fashion trend of the time.

© Michael Loccisano Drew Barrymore

Another fan reminisced about Drew's appearance in the 1995 film Boys on the Side, complimenting her hair in the movie.

Drew's post highlighted how beauty trends are cyclical, with one fan noting, “It’s amazing how the looks just keep coming back and forth. My mom said she did that in the 30s. but Drew you are ageless and beautiful always inside and out."

© Raymond Hall Drew Barrymore

The resurgence of the skinny eyebrow trend has been noted among modern celebrities such as Bella Hadid and Rihanna, but Drew Barrymore was one of the trailblazers back in the '90s.

The look has even influenced other stars; in 2018, Kim Kardashian reflected on her own past beauty choices inspired by Drew.

© Kristina Bumphrey Drew Barrymore at the Albie Awards 2022

After her mother, Kris Jenner, posted a '90s throwback photo, Kim commented, “I was obsessed with Drew Barrymore and her thin eyebrows! And I discovered glittery bronze eyeshadow.”

Even Charlize Theron has spoken about her beauty regrets from that era. In an August 2023 interview with InStyle, the Oscar-winning actress shared her own eyebrow tale, stating,

“Hands down, the thin eyebrows in the '90s." She humorously added, "I'm still recovering from that.”

