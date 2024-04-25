Shakira stuns in plunging semi-sheer black bodysuit in latest photoshoot

Shakira is making the most of her dynamite comeback, releasing her first album in seven years, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, and being more vulnerable than ever.

The Colombian superstar, 47, appeared on the latest digital cover of Marie Claire UK as part of her promotional campaign for her new album, and of course, looked sensational.

The cover image was shared earlier on Thursday, with the singer posing in a Tom Ford black semi-sheer bodysuit, unbuttoned past her chest, with high-waisted black underwear.

The piece was accented with cold pieces, including a black and gold large statement belt, a bracelet, and a gold chain with a diamond locket. She also sported a light swath of blush with a nude lip. Many fans quickly took to the comments to deem her "stunning."

In her interview, the singer spoke passionately about her comeback album, which was written after her split from Gerard Piqué, marking the end of a 12 year relationship which led to the birth of their sons Milan, 11, and Sasha, nine.

"I'm not gonna lie to you, it's been hard," she admitted. "I was trying to either be reborn or die in the process. Each one of the 16 songs describes a moment in time when I was coping with or elaborating on intense emotion. I was in flight or fight mode. I needed to hold onto something – and that life-raft was my creativity."

Shakira candidly spoke about the album tackling themes of "resilience" and "empowerment," saying that she struggled with building up her own self esteem at times, but coming out a stronger person at the end of her recent troubles.

© Getty Images The singer showed off her style chops for her new photoshoot

"In the past, I always thought I was a weak and fragile person; that I wouldn't survive certain situations," she shared. "Then suddenly life gave me all of those situations at the same time and I did wonder if I was going to survive at all. But I did. And now there are less things I fear."

The "Hips Don't Lie" hitmaker explained, though, that a large portion of her uncertainty and challenges came from becoming a single mother to her two boys, and being more mindful of instilling certain values in them.

© Getty Images The singer made her long-awaited comeback with her album "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran"

"Look, I'm not going to lie to you: I always dreamt about having a family of four," she said. "And for a while [after the split], it felt like a three-legged table. I wondered how we were going to survive, how we were going to do it."

However, she expressed her joy at creating a "pretty good dynamic" since then, adding: "We talk a lot. We have a constant dialogue. I listen to their opinions and vice versa. We work it out."

© Getty Images "In today's world, a person's word is often worthless. People over-promise and under-deliver. And I want my kids to be exactly the opposite."

She continued: "I've made it my own personal objective to raise loyal boys, honest men. I want them to be men of their word. In today's world, a person's word is often worthless. People over-promise and under-deliver. And I want my kids to be exactly the opposite."

