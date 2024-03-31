Frankie Bridge is a bronzed goddess in gorgeous bikini during Maldives getaway

Former The Saturdays songstress Frankie Bridge resembled a bronzed goddess at the weekend as she shared a glimpse inside her tropical holiday wardrobe.

In snapshots shared to Instagram, the Loose Women panellist, 35, could be seen rocking an array of sleek outfits including a plunging cream bikini top which she teamed with a pair of candy cane striped linen trousers.

© Instagram The Loose Women star posed up a storm

Posing on a pristine beach in the Maldives, the mother-of-two elevated her ensemble with a pair of tinted sunglasses in a 1960s oval shape. She wore her choppy brunette tresses in a slicked-back hairdo and kept her accessories to a minimum for a fuss-free, beach-ready look.

© Instagram The singer donned a tangerine knitted dress

Elsewhere, sartorial maven Frankie uploaded an image of herself wearing a crochet maxi dress in a vibrant tangerine hue which she wore layered over black separates. The singer looked ethereal as she made the most of the candyfloss pink skies forming behind her. Ramping up her tropical get-up, the singer completed her beachy outfit with a pair of oversized silver earrings.

Frankie's carousel of holiday snaps also included a selfie of the star posing in a forest green bandeau bikini complete with gold hardware detailing. Stunning!

Alongside her idyllic snaps, the TV presenter wrote: "Another day… another bikini and [a] game of waterproof uno."

Frankie is currently lapping up the sunshine in the Maldives with her footballer husband Wayne and their two sons Parker, nine, and Carter, seven.

© Instagram The star holidayed with her husband Wayne and their two sons

During a recent chat with HELLO!, the author opened up about how she manages to juggle her numerous work commitments with family life.

Like many busy working mums, Frankie admitted that juggling family life with work "is always a challenge".

"Trying to get that balance and trying to feel like you're doing the best job for your kids and for your job is always a challenge. Like trying to make it to their Nativity play or their football match and still do a photoshoot… But we make it work," she revealed.

Her number one parenting hack? Use a colour-coded calendar in the family kitchen! "I have a big calendar on my fridge at home, and it's colour-coded for each person and everyone's stuff every day goes in there so that even if I'm not around, everyone knows what's happening."

© Getty Images Frankie and Wayne tied the knot in 2014

Elsewhere, Frankie hinted that her two sons are slowly starting to follow in their famous father's footsteps. Sharing a glimpse inside their passions, she said: "They love football at the minute. My whole life is taken up by football.

"I love it because they really enjoy it and I love that they're doing a sport. It keeps them busy and fit."