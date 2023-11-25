Frankie Bridge looks unreal in figure-hugging skirt and knee-high boots

Frankie Bridge always nails it with her stylish outfits – and the star looked better than ever as she posed in the most flattering fitted skirt on Friday.

The Loose Women panellist shared a series of photos on Instagram in the H&M knitted midi skirt, styled with a matching turtleneck jumper, a pair of knee-high boots and a chic trench coat draped over her shoulders.

© Instagram Frankie styled the dress with a trench coat

Rocking the timeless winter look, Frankie accessorised with a white clutch bag and a selection of gold jewellery, including the viral £15 Amazon earrings that are an incredible lookalike for the Bottega designer pair.

Sharing the gorgeous snapshots to showcase her fashion picks that are currently in the Black Friday sale, Frankie captioned the post: "Sooo anyone else freezing today?! Knits and coats for the foreseeable…"

Fans were quick to express their admiration for the perfectly put-together outfit, and one Instagram user wrote: "Stunning! Love this look." While another added: "Gorgeous!"

"Cannot get enough of these neutrals," a third penned.

Frankie regularly inspires fans with her endless collection of gorgeous high-street outfits, and the former Saturdays singer had fans rushing to River Island just last week to shop her eye-catching leather trousers.

Sharing her look as part of her weekly #FrankiesFaves, the mother-of-two looked stunning in the wide-leg leather trousers that were covered in pearl embellishments.

Completing the look with an on-trend grey waistcoat and a pair of pointed-toe white heels, Frankie looked party season-ready as she posed for the mirror selfie.

© Instagram Frankie teamed the trousers with an on-trend waistcoat

The star wore her hair in a sleek straight style that framed her face beautifully, opting for a glam makeup look consisting of a soft smokey eye and a pair of fluttering false lashes.

Posting the snap on her Instagram Stories, Frankie captioned the photo: "Another great trouser for this season! This leather option has pearl detailing. Cute!"