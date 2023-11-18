Frankie Bridge's £50 must-see leather trousers are so perfect for party season

Frankie Bridge has a wardrobe full of high street pieces that we love – but her new party season trousers may be our favourite yet.
Taking to Instagram to share her top fashion picks, the Loose Women panellist looked so glam in a pair of River Island wide-leg leather trousers adorned with eye-catching pearl embellishments.
Frankie, 34, completed the look with a flattering grey waistcoat and a pair of white heels, wearing her hair in a sleek straight style that perfectly framed her face.
Thankfully, Frankie's gorgeous leather trousers are still available to shop in sizes 6-18 – and they're so perfect for the festive season.
Featuring a high-waisted fit and a wide-leg, the faux leather trousers create the most flattering silhouette, particularly when paired with heels. The delicate pearl detailing gives the trousers an elevated look for evening wear, while still being subtle enough to style with a sequin top for a dazzling finish.
Leather trousers are a timeless trend, and River Island's pair are the perfect way to level up your wardrobe for winter. We recommend styling them with a cherry red top, matching heels and a bold red lip for a glam Christmas party ensemble.
Frankie showcased the high street trousers as part of her weekly #FrankiesFaves, where the former The Saturdays singer shares her top fashion picks with her Instagram followers.
Posting a reel of her party season favourites, Frankie captioned the post: "It's faves time! I've included lots of the pieces you've been loving recently. Watch to the end for the festive coat I'm going to be wearing lots this season."
Fans wasted no time sharing their love for the stylish pieces, with one follower writing: "Love those trousers!" While another added: "Ok… my new style icon!!!
"Love every single one," a third chimed in.