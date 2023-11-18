Frankie Bridge's £50 must-see leather trousers are so perfect for party season

Frankie Bridge has a wardrobe full of high street pieces that we love – but her new party season trousers may be our favourite yet.

Taking to Instagram to share her top fashion picks, the Loose Women panellist looked so glam in a pair of River Island wide-leg leather trousers adorned with eye-catching pearl embellishments.

© Instagram Frankie teamed the trousers with an on-trend waistcoat

Frankie, 34, completed the look with a flattering grey waistcoat and a pair of white heels, wearing her hair in a sleek straight style that perfectly framed her face.

Thankfully, Frankie's gorgeous leather trousers are still available to shop in sizes 6-18 – and they're so perfect for the festive season.

Featuring a high-waisted fit and a wide-leg, the faux leather trousers create the most flattering silhouette, particularly when paired with heels. The delicate pearl detailing gives the trousers an elevated look for evening wear, while still being subtle enough to style with a sequin top for a dazzling finish.

Leather trousers are a timeless trend, and River Island's pair are the perfect way to level up your wardrobe for winter. We recommend styling them with a cherry red top, matching heels and a bold red lip for a glam Christmas party ensemble.

Frankie showcased the high street trousers as part of her weekly #FrankiesFaves, where the former The Saturdays singer shares her top fashion picks with her Instagram followers.

Posting a reel of her party season favourites, Frankie captioned the post: "It's faves time! I've included lots of the pieces you've been loving recently. Watch to the end for the festive coat I'm going to be wearing lots this season."

Fans wasted no time sharing their love for the stylish pieces, with one follower writing: "Love those trousers!" While another added: "Ok… my new style icon!!!

"Love every single one," a third chimed in.

Feeling inspired? Shop more faux leather trousers

Mango Leather-Effect Trousers These faux leather trousers from Mango are an affordable way to wear the look. They have a mid-rise straight-leg fit and come in an inclusive size range of 4-26.

£45.99 at Mango

M&S Leather-Look Trousers Marks & Spencer's faux leather trousers have a cool androgenous look with a straight-leg cut, cropped length and flattering high waistline. £39.50 at M&S

Spanx High-Rise Faux Leather Leggings SPANX's bestselling sculpting and shaping pair look like skinny leather trousers but feel as comfortable as wearing leggings.

£89 at Selfridges

Commando Faux Leather Trousers Commando's faux leather patent trousers are an It-girl fashion favourite, and they're currently on sale for £52. The head-turning pair will be your new go-to for every night out.

£54.50 at ASOS

New Look Leather-Look Trousers New Look's faux leather trousers look amazing paired with loafers and a lightweight knit as we move into autumn. They have a straight-leg, high-rise design. £32.99 at New Look

AllSaints Cora Leather-Look Leggings AllSaints' skinny leather-look leggings are so versatile, pairing perfectly with stilettos or chunky boots.

£139 at AllSaints

M&S Leather-Look Leggings These popular leather-look leggings from Marks & Spencer feature a high waist and ankle-grazing length.

£22.50 at M&S

Topshop Faux Leather Straight-Leg Trousers Topshop's faux leather trousers are high-shine with a straight-leg cut. Reviews say they're great quality but run small, so consider sizing up.

£39.50 at ASOS

River Island Leather-Look Leggings With their panelled high waist and super slim fit, River Island's leather-look leggings are so flattering. Hurry, they're selling fast. £28 at River Island



