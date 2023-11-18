Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Frankie Bridge's £50 must-see leather trousers are so perfect for party season

Subscribe

Subscribe

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Frankie Bridge's £50 must-see leather trousers are so perfect for party season

The Loose Women star is the queen of high-street fashion finds

frankie bridge at theatre black top and skirt
Sophie Bates
Sophie BatesCommerce Writer
Share this:

Frankie Bridge has a wardrobe full of high street pieces that we love – but her new party season trousers may be our favourite yet. 

Taking to Instagram to share her top fashion picks, the Loose Women panellist looked so glam in a pair of River Island wide-leg leather trousers adorned with eye-catching pearl embellishments.

frankie bridge pearl leather trousers instagram© Instagram
Frankie teamed the trousers with an on-trend waistcoat

Frankie, 34, completed the look with a flattering grey waistcoat and a pair of white heels, wearing her hair in a sleek straight style that perfectly framed her face.

Thankfully, Frankie's gorgeous leather trousers are still available to shop in sizes 6-18 – and they're so perfect for the festive season. 

Featuring a high-waisted fit and a wide-leg, the faux leather trousers create the most flattering silhouette, particularly when paired with heels. The delicate pearl detailing gives the trousers an elevated look for evening wear, while still being subtle enough to style with a sequin top for a dazzling finish. 

Leather trousers are a timeless trend, and River Island's pair are the perfect way to level up your wardrobe for winter. We recommend styling them with a cherry red top, matching heels and a bold red lip for a glam Christmas party ensemble. 

View post on Instagram
 

Frankie showcased the high street trousers as part of her weekly #FrankiesFaves, where the former The Saturdays singer shares her top fashion picks with her Instagram followers. 

Posting a reel of her party season favourites, Frankie captioned the post: "It's faves time! I've included lots of the pieces you've been loving recently. Watch to the end for the festive coat I'm going to be wearing lots this season."

Fans wasted no time sharing their love for the stylish pieces, with one follower writing: "Love those trousers!" While another added: "Ok… my new style icon!!!

"Love every single one," a third chimed in. 

Feeling inspired? Shop more faux leather trousers

  • Mango faux leather trousers

    Mango Leather-Effect Trousers

    These faux leather trousers from Mango are an affordable way to wear the look. They have a mid-rise straight-leg fit and come in an inclusive size range of 4-26.

  • M&S leather-look trousers

    M&S Leather-Look Trousers

    Marks & Spencer's faux leather trousers have a cool androgenous look with a straight-leg cut, cropped length and flattering high waistline.

  • Spanx Leather Leggings

    Spanx High-Rise Faux Leather Leggings

    SPANX's bestselling sculpting and shaping pair look like skinny leather trousers but feel as comfortable as wearing leggings.

  • Commando patent leather leggings

    Commando Faux Leather Trousers

    Commando's faux leather patent trousers are an It-girl fashion favourite, and they're currently on sale for £52. The head-turning pair will be your new go-to for every night out.

  • New Look leather-look trousers

    New Look Leather-Look Trousers

    New Look's faux leather trousers look amazing paired with loafers and a lightweight knit as we move into autumn. They have a straight-leg, high-rise design.

  • AllSaints Cora leggings

    AllSaints Cora Leather-Look Leggings

    AllSaints' skinny leather-look leggings are so versatile, pairing perfectly with stilettos or chunky boots.

  • M&S Leather Look Leggings

    M&S Leather-Look Leggings

    These popular leather-look leggings from Marks & Spencer feature a high waist and ankle-grazing length.

  • Topshop leather trousers

    Topshop Faux Leather Straight-Leg Trousers

    Topshop's faux leather trousers are high-shine with a straight-leg cut. Reviews say they're great quality but run small, so consider sizing up.

  • River Island faux leather leggings

    River Island Leather-Look Leggings

    With their panelled high waist and super slim fit, River Island's leather-look leggings are so flattering. Hurry, they're selling fast. 


Other Topics

More Shopping

See more