Susanna Reid brings the Monday sparkle in daring pink and navy dress We love the glitter detail!

There's not much that can brighten up a chilly Monday morning, but a gorgeous outfit in daring hues is definitely one of them. And Susanna Reid lit up our TV screens when she decided to start the week off in a gorgeous navy dress featuring sparkly and hot pink panels. The Good Morning Britain presenter shared a snap to Instagram of her wearing the eye-catching frock, which is by Irish fashion design FeeG. It features a flattering fit-and-flare cut with a knee-length skirt, and three-quarter length sleeves to keep those November chills at bay.

Susanna matched her nails and shoes to the dress

It also features unusual hot pink and glittery panels across the chest – just the thing for adding playfulness to an otherwise-understated design. Susanna accessorised with a pair of co-ordinating hot pink heeled court shoes and a matching manicure, and finished the look off with a poppy badge. She wore her brunette hair in a shiny blowdry and went for a glamorous makeup look of lightly smokey eyes and glossy lips.

READ MORE: Susanna Reid just wore Kate Middleton's favourite high street brand

Susanna's followers loved the look after she posted a snap to social media. One wrote: "This dress is really lovely on you" and another added: "You look beautiful as always". Others were desperate to ask FeeG where they could get their hands on the dress, which is not available online but is sold in select boutiques around the UK and Ireland.

READ MORE: Susanna Reid braves the cold in gorgeous bright yellow dress from Phase Eight

Over the weekend the 47-year-old went public with her new romance with Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish. The pair, who are thought to have been dating for around two months, watched the team play Chelsea at Stamford Bridge stadium. The pair were also apparently spotted watching Crystal Palace play Fulham back in August, and are even thought to have taken a romantic holiday together. The mum-of-two split from her husband Dominic Cotton in 2014, and recently revealed she was ready to find love again, saying: "This is the right time of my life to explore [dating]".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Susanna Reid in 60 seconds