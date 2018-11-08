Naomi Campbell is glamorous in Ralph & Russo as she mingles with Prince Charles The supermodel wore the couture ensemble for a reception in Nigeria

We love it when two worlds collide. Here we have one of the world's top models, Naomi Campbell, with his Royal Highness Prince Charles, mingling together at a reception in Nigeria. The event was held at the British Deputy High Commissioner's Residence on day eight of Charles and Camilla's tour of West Africa, and was attended by key figures from Nigeria's fashion world. Naomi looked stunning in a black feathered strapless dress by the designer Ralph & Russo, paired with a beautiful pale pink jacket and black choker necklace. Naomi's gorgeous dress is from the Ralph & Russo SS18 Couture Collection.

We had a little look on the Ralph & Russo website, which reveals Naomi's dress is a black silk velvet column gown edged with ostrich feathers and features an embellished black crystal belt. Divine! The model's jacket is actually a blush pink 'gazar opera coat'. Who wishes they owned one of those? You know you've made it when you have an opera coat.

Photo credit: ralphandrusso.com

The Mail reports that Naomi said of her meeting with Charles: "'He looks amazing. He doesn't look his age. I told him that his spirit was young. He is such an example to me. His commitment to the Commonwealth, that's amazing. I'm very grateful.'

It was recently revealed that Naomi and her mum Valerie Morris-Campbell are to star in Riccardo Tisci's first Burberry Christmas campaign. The supermodel has had a fantastic few months, walking the H&M Moschino catwalk and attending the Royal Wedding.

