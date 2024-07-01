Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Frankie Bridge reveals her perfect 'mum bag' that she uses every day - and I'm seriously tempted
Frankie Bridge River Island Knot Bag

Frankie Bridge reveals her perfect 'mum bag' that she uses every day - and I'm seriously tempted

We can see why Loose Women star Frankie singled out this chic knot bag

Katherine Robinson
Senior Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Just because you’re a mum doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice on style - but sometimes you need something that’s functional as well as looking chic. It’s a struggle that Frankie Bridge knows all too well - just check out her new edition of her weekly Instagram fashion roundup, Frankie’s Faves if you don’t believe me!

The mum-of-two always finds some real gems to share with her 1.6 million followers, and this week she revealed the perfect ‘mum bag’.

Frankie Bridge River Island Knot Bag© Frankie Bridge / Instagram
Frankie Bridge showed off the bag in her weekly Frankie's Faves Instagram style roundup

River Island’s Black Textured Knot Bag is a seriously roomy and chic slouchy shoulder bag with a luxe-looking gold zip fastening. It’s super durable, made from textured fabric and has a funky knot design in the strap. It’s dimensions? H36cm x W48cm X D6cm - but it seems much bigger than that - the slouchy shape means you can fit so much in.

Frankie showed off the chic bag on her Instagram stories, with the following caption: “Mums… get this bag, you won’t regret it. I use mine most days!”

This multi-purpose bag is sure to be your new best friend this summer, whether you’re taking it on a day trip, to the office or even using it to hold all your essentials for a weekend trip away, it’s ideal.

It’s one of those handy bags that go with everything, whether you’re pairing it with some funky shorts and a printed tee, like Frankie did, or pairing it with a summer maxi dress. No no-brainer if you ask me.

If you’re admiring the rest of Frankie’s casual chic outfit - her “comfiest trainers” are these £95 orange-red Adidas Gazelles and her “most worn sunnies” are currently in the ASOS sale for £9 - hurry! 

She dubs the shorts a “must-have piece” - they’re selling fast for £20 at ASOS. Sadly the Topshop Sicilia is out of stock, but the Milano one is still up for grabs if you’re really desperate for an oversize t-shirt.

