Meghan Markle turns heads in diamonds and ruffles at the Queen's Christmas lunch Prince Harry's wife looked stunning as she arrived at Buckingham Palace

The Duchess of Sussex once again looking blooming gorgeous as she headed to Buckingham Palace on Wednesday afternoon for the royals annual pre-Christmas lunch that is hosted by the Queen. Meghan, 37, looking glowing as she was photographed entering the palace with husband Prince Harry in tow, wearing a black, ruffle neck top and she accessorised with diamond stud earrings. The pregnant royal - who is due to give birth in the Spring - wore her raven tresses loose and her makeup looked looked fresh, on-point and totally flawless. The Queen's luncheon takes place each year in the run up before Christmas and Her Majesty opens the palace for the extended members of her family, to catch up before the immediate royal family head to Sandringham.

Meghan and Harry were snapped arriving at Buckingham Palace. Copyright: James Whatling Photography

At last years lunch, the former Suits actress opted to wear a dress by Self-Portrait for the festive occasion. Her lacy, elegant black frock was known as the Nightshade Midi and featured a burst of guipure lace, a short-sleeved bodice and a black collar. The lace top is fitted to a black A-line skirt with a grosgrain waistband and flowed to the calves. The £300 design sold out as soon as Meghan was pictured in it - and it's easy to see why - it's a classic number that would never date.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Best royal moments of 2018

Yesterday was a busy day for the US born royal - she had a solo engagement where she met with retired artists and entertainers on a visit to the Royal Variety Charity's residential nursing and care home, known as Brinsworth House.

MORE: Royal style watch Christmas special: see the royals' best outfits of 2018

The Duchess dressed her growing baby bump in style, opting for a £1,002 Brock Collection printed dress and a £450 grey coat by Soia and Kyo. As always, her skin looked fresh and glowing and she added coordinating grey high heel shoes by Aquazzura - one of her favourite shoe brands.

READ: Looking for Christmas party hairstyle ideas? Let these royal ladies inspire you