Amal Clooney is a tangerine dream in striking jumpsuit alongside George Clooney

Amal Clooney has been pulling out all the stops for her multiple appearances at the 81st Venice International Film Festival.

The human rights lawyer and activist, 46, has been accompanying her Academy Award-winning actor husband, George Clooney, 63, at the prestigious film event but the couple have also been spotted out and about enjoying the Mediterranean sunshine.

Amal and George, who are parents to seven-year-old twins Alexander and Ella, were photographed alighting a boat in the Italian city and the mother-of-two looked sensational in a striking orange jumpsuit for the outing.

© Cobra Team / BACKGRID Amal Clooney looked gorgeous in orange

The barrister and university lecturer's ensemble had capped sleeves and a high neckline with a chic scarf detail flowing down the back. The wide-leg trousers were super flattering and likely kept Amal cool in the Venetian heat.

George's glamorous wife paired the look with gold wedges and extra large sunglasses, with a neutral bag on her shoulder to carry her belongings.

Her husband looked effortlessly cool in a navy blue polo shirt with grey chinos and suede brogues. George also wore a pair of shades and accessorized with a stylish watch.

The couple's outings in Venice are no doubt extra special for them as this month they will mark their ten-year wedding anniversary. The pair tied the knot in a gorgeous $4.6 million ceremony at the Aman Canal Grand Hotel with a reception afterwards for their 170-strong guest list.

The Clooneys in Venice

Meanwhile, this year at Venice is noteworthy for George as he's in town promoting his upcoming Apple TV+ film, Wolfs, which also stars his close pal and long-term collaborator, Brad Pitt.

George and Amal were joined by Brad and his new girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, at the official premiere of the movie over the weekend, which marked Brad and Ines' red carpet debut.

© Getty George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney attend the red carpet of the movie "Wolfs" presented out of competition during the 81st International Venice Film Festival

At the glitzy event, Amal looked incredible in a wow-worthy yellow Atelier Versace gown that featured intricate ruffle detailing. Amal's hair stole the show thanks to the honey-hued highlights she's had brushed through her gorgeous long locks.

The Clooneys' international family life



Amal and George spend plenty of time in Italy as George has a stellar villa in Laglio, on Lake Como in northern Italy said to be worth around $100 million.

© Getty George Clooney and Brad Pitt are seen at the 81st Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2024 in Venice, Italy

The couple also have a sprawling chateau in the south of France said to be worth around the $8 million mark which they purchased in 2021.

Living in the European countryside allows the extremely famous family to keep their children away from the spotlight.

In a new interview with GQ, George explained how he is fiercely protective of his children and how it takes hard work to conceal their identity.

"I have a goal of trying to protect. I don’t want pictures of my kids.

"We deal in very serious subject matters, with very serious bad guys, and we don't want to have photos of our kids out there. So we have to work hard at trying to stay private, and it's tricky, as you can imagine."