I'm copying Lucy Meck's M&S airport outfit because I reckon it'll bag me an upgrade on my next flight

First class, here I come! Fashion star-slash-fitness influencer Lucy Mecklenburg showed off the extremely chic outfit she wore to travel to Umar and Nada Kamani's lavish wedding in France, and you'll never guess that it's Marks & Spencer.

That's right, the 32-year-old mum-of-two travelled to Hotel Du Cap for the star-studded nuptials and opted to wear a matching suit from everyone's beloved high-street store.

Taking to Instagram with a mirror selfie, Lucy showed off the two-piece and no doubt caused a stampede to M&S.

© Instagram Lucy Mecklenburgh travels in style wearing Marks & Spencer

The suit is by the fashion brand Jaeger, which is stocked in Marks & Spencer, and consisted of a smart double breasted blazer, £175, with matching trousers, £125.

Crafted from pure linen fabric, this suit is soft, breathable and woven with fine pinstripes for a premium look. Obviously you could wear this suit as separates, and I think the blazer would look so stylish paired with jeans and a plain t-shirt for chic weekend wear.

The reviews on the site are strong, with one happy shopper writing: "This Jaeger trouser suit is beautifully crafted and I am so very pleased that I bought it. Great quality and perfect price given the outstanding quality."

Another wrote: "Beautifully made blazer, bought a size 14 just a little loose but that's the fit I wanted, would recommend."

I'll admit, the model shots didn't really sell it to me either, but Lucy definitely gave styled it in a modern way.

The model on the website looks ready for the office, but it's nice to see how Lucy has styled this suit for a laid-back look, opting for a raffia tote bag by Strathberry, a pair of designer sunglasses and a comfy looking pair of Carvela sandals.

Not forgetting the simple white vest top as well - obviously if you wanted to buy this suit for the boardroom you could switch to a white satin blouse instead.

Lucy showed off an array of stylish looks while attending the PLT CEO's wedding, and her airport outfit set the tone for the rest of the weekend.

Apart from her wedding guest looks, we loved the more chilled looks from the trip. From the floaty WAT THE BRAND summer dress to the Reiss top and shorts.