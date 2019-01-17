This Marks & Spencer checked coat is a total classic buy - just ask Kara Tointon The former EastEnders star loves a high street buy...

Kara Tointon looked fabulous on Wednesday evening as she headed to the Royal Albert Hall to watch Cirque du Soleil's premiere of TOTEM. The former EastEnders star wrapped up on the red carpet with partner Marius Jensen in a stunning coat from Marks & Spencer. The £89 double-breasted number was made in a soft light grey and had a lovely checked design embossed on the front. Although sadly it has since sold out, the high street store has a number similar designs if you want to emulate the mother-of-one's look. She also added a cosy red scarf, black flared trousers and carried a mini black tote bag. The 35-year-old wore hair in a sleek and straight bob and her makeup looked fresh and glowing - a flawless base with pink-toned cheeks and simple slick of nude lipstick.

Kara wrapped up warm for the Cirque du Soleil's premiere of TOTEM

The former Strictly Come Dancing winner loves the high street, and last month her Instagram fans went wild for her cosy rainbow jumper that she featured on her feed.

£89, Marks & Spencer

The colourful number was from high street store Next and was priced at £36. The knit came with rainbow bobbles stitched on the side and the gorgeous technicolour design brightened up our day.

Kara wasn't the only celebrity at the packed event - Kelly Brook, GBBO's Candice and and a certain Duke and Duchess of Sussex were also there!

The evening was a roaring success as it raised vital funds and awareness for Harry's charity - Sentebale - which helps young people that have been affected by HIV in southern Africa. It marked the second event in a series of 'Sentebale Nights', building on the success of the charity’s first production; a partnership with Cameron Mackintosh Productions in August 2018 with the hit musical HAMILTON, which was also attended by both the royal couple.

