You'll want the pink Marks & Spencer shoes Charlotte Hawkins wore on Good Morning Britain Swoon! Be still our beating heart…

Charlotte Hawkins is a pro at getting ready in the morning, and always looks chic and stylish as she joins her Good Morning Britain co-hosts to report on the daily goings on. You don't always get to see her amazing shoes on screen, but thankfully her stylist - Debbie Harper - tends to post full length photos of her daily look, and believe us when we tell you, you'll swoon over the pink shoes she wore on Tuesday's show. The pink suede shoes were tagged as Marks & Spencer, and feature a twisted bow on the front. The pop of colour really brought out the shades of pink in Charlotte's Baukjen dress.

If you're looking for a new floral number to add to your wardrobe, this 'Adrienne' dress is simply perfect. With its pretty design, nipped in waist and three-quarter-length sleeves, it's universally flattering. Priced at £149, it's not exactly a high-street steal but it can be worn in summer and in winter, so it's a win-win.

However, if you're desperate for the pink heels, you'll be sad to learn that these are not new and they must be one of her go-to heels for her workwear uniform. But, if you're looking for something a little similar, and M&S is your go-to store for shoes - we've found these beauties for £39.50. Sometimes you can't beat a pair of pink high heels.

Charlotte wasn't the only GMB star to wear Marks & Spencer on Tuesday! Weather presenter Laura Tobin rocked an M&S plaid skirt with a jumper from Morrisons. Yes, really.

We struggled to locate the exact skirt but there's a very similar one on the M&S website now, and it costs £35.