GMB's Ranvir Singh looks unreal in leggy dress and bouncy 70s curls
GMB's Ranvir Singh looks unreal in vibrant fitted dress and bouncy 70s curls

The Good Morning Britain presenter lit up our screens in a tangerine-hued high street dress

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Ranvir Singh lit up Good Morning Britain on Tuesday as she hosted the ITV daytime programme wearing a vibrant coral dress. 

The TV presenter, 46, was a tangerine dream in the bold sunset-hued gown from Coast. Complete with a fitted waist, sophisticated knee-length skirt and billowing cape sleeves, Ranvir's striking dress looked fabulous on her feminine frame. 

The former Strictly star styled her glossy raven hair in bouncy curls, adding a rosy blush, fluttery lashes and candy-pink gloss to her lips. She slipped into elegant ombré heels to complete her ensemble, which was styled by her sartorial partner-in-crime, Debbie Harper. She her striking dress in the clip below... 

View post on X

Debbie, who is head of GMB's wardrobe and makeup department, has worked with Ranvir for a number of years, shared a radiant photo of the TV host to her Instagram Story.  

"We don’t use a lot of designer clothing. I prefer that the viewers can afford to buy the clothes they see," Debbie revealed in an interview with Shelley & Michelle lifestyle blog.  

"We might use a higher end of the high street, but I like to show that if you save up that little bit more to get something that’s a bit more expensive, which will last you longer and you’ll probably wear it over and over again."

Ranvir Singh epitomised summer in her Phase Eight jumpsuit© Instagram
Ranvir Singh often wears orange and bright colours on GMB

Ranvir Singh's style file

There's rarely an occasion where Ranvir isn't rocking a head-turning colour as she joins her co-hosts Kate Garraway, Susanna Reid, Sean Fletcher and Co each morning. 

A tangerine dream: Ranvir Singh attends a performance of "Johannes Radebe: House Of Jojo" at The London Palladium© Dave Benett
A tangerine dream: Ranvir Singh attends a performance of "Johannes Radebe: House Of Jojo" at The London Palladium

Last month, the mother-of-one once again rocked an orange ensemble as she joined a fleet of stars at the gala performance of Johannes Radebe: House of JoJo in London. 

Looking divine in electric orange, Ravir donned a silky maxi dress and platform gold heels, elevating her outfit with an oversized black clutch bag.

