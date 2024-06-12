GMB's Ranvir Singh looks unreal in vibrant fitted dress and bouncy 70s curls

Ranvir Singh lit up Good Morning Britain on Tuesday as she hosted the ITV daytime programme wearing a vibrant coral dress.

The TV presenter, 46, was a tangerine dream in the bold sunset-hued gown from Coast. Complete with a fitted waist, sophisticated knee-length skirt and billowing cape sleeves, Ranvir's striking dress looked fabulous on her feminine frame.

The former Strictly star styled her glossy raven hair in bouncy curls, adding a rosy blush, fluttery lashes and candy-pink gloss to her lips. She slipped into elegant ombré heels to complete her ensemble, which was styled by her sartorial partner-in-crime, Debbie Harper. She her striking dress in the clip below...

Debbie, who is head of GMB's wardrobe and makeup department, has worked with Ranvir for a number of years, shared a radiant photo of the TV host to her Instagram Story.

"We don’t use a lot of designer clothing. I prefer that the viewers can afford to buy the clothes they see," Debbie revealed in an interview with Shelley & Michelle lifestyle blog.

"We might use a higher end of the high street, but I like to show that if you save up that little bit more to get something that’s a bit more expensive, which will last you longer and you’ll probably wear it over and over again."

© Instagram Ranvir Singh often wears orange and bright colours on GMB

Ranvir Singh's style file

There's rarely an occasion where Ranvir isn't rocking a head-turning colour as she joins her co-hosts Kate Garraway, Susanna Reid, Sean Fletcher and Co each morning.

© Dave Benett A tangerine dream: Ranvir Singh attends a performance of "Johannes Radebe: House Of Jojo" at The London Palladium

Last month, the mother-of-one once again rocked an orange ensemble as she joined a fleet of stars at the gala performance of Johannes Radebe: House of JoJo in London.

Looking divine in electric orange, Ravir donned a silky maxi dress and platform gold heels, elevating her outfit with an oversized black clutch bag.