I tracked down Kate Garraway's sunshine yellow shirt dress – and the spring style is so flattering

Kate Garraway has never been one to shy away from a bold outfit, constantly brightening up our screens with her colourful dresses and floral pieces. The Good Morning Britain host looked particularly stylish this week wearing a sunshine yellow shirt dress that featured short sleeves and a flattering waist belt, so I had to track it down.

Looking ready for the warmer weather, Kate wore the Boden Louise Midi Shirt Dress which featured an airy linen texture that screams summer when paired with the bright yellow colourway. The fit-and-flare shape defined Kate's silhouette perfectly, and the broadcaster rounded off the feminine ensemble with a pair of beige heels.

© Shutterstock

Yellow dresses always rise in popularity as we reach the spring and summer months, and with red beginning to take a back seat as the trending shade, I wouldn't be surprised if we see more yellow steps up as the colour of the season.

Boden's shirt dress will make the perfect day dress for the sunny weather. I would recommend opting for a pair of white trainers and a denim jacket for laid-back days at the park, and to dress up the outfit I'd choose a pair of gold sandals with matching jewellery and a raffia bag.

© Debbie Harper ITV stylist Debbie Harper shared a photo of Kate's look on Instagram

Thanks to the lightweight linen design, I can totally see the yellow number being worn on holiday for day trips and exploring. The collar and detachable belt give a polished feel that looks smart while still feeling casual to wear, and teamed with a pair of sunglasses and a white tote bag I think it would make the ultimate city-break attire.

The midi dress is available in 6-22 with petite sizes ranging from 6-16. You'll also find the dress in washed blue and orange gingham patterns on the Boden website, although sizes are currently limited for the other colourways.

Boden shoppers have commented on the dress's flattering shape and stylish appearance, while others have recommended sizing up due to a tighter fit on the belt.

One reviewer wrote: "This is a beautiful dress. The skirt is full and the belt nips in the waist to create an attractive line. The fabric has a good drape and a soft, substantial feel. I could wear it with sneakers or a sandal to create a dressed-down or up look. Can't wait for summer."

Another added: "Boy am I glad I gave this dress a try (I ordered the check one), it's a fabulous shape..love the pleats into the waist (and the waist is in the right place!) and the border at the hem (hadn't spotted that!) lovely linen and great colour. I can't wear sleeveless dresses anymore and these sleeves are just perfect. I absolutely adore this dress."

If you're looking for a timeless summer dress that you can reach for year after year, Kate's Boden number may be worth the investment. For a similar style, Marks & Spencer and Karen Millen have also stocked belted yellow dresses ready for the new season. Happy shopping!