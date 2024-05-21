Helen George and Kate Garraway lead the way at Prince's Trust Awards – see the best looks

See below for the best looks from the red carpet of the Prince's Trust Awards…
1/5
Helen George
Call the Midwife star Helen George braved the rain to look as glam as possible on the red carpet. The former Strictly star looked incredible in a vampy black suit with unique shoulder detailing. The star wore a bold red lip and allowed her brunette locks to flow down past her shoulders.
2/5
Kate Garraway
GMB star Kate Garraway looked sublime in a stylish white dress that came with a golden belt buckle. The mum-of-two finished her outfit off with a selection of rings, including her wedding band with husband Derek Draper, who passed away earlier this year.
3/5
Pixie Lott
Singer Pixie Lott went for quite the daring look for the Prince's Trust, arriving in a sheer blue velvet dress with a corset underneath. The elegant outfit accentuated her beauty and the 33-year-old was divine with a light touch of make-up.
4/5
Martin Freeman and Rachel Mariam
Sherlock star Martin Freeman looked very dapper in a black suit as he hit the red carpet alongside his girlfriend, Rachel Mariam. Rachel, who is also an actress, exuded glamour in a green mini dress and strappy heels.