Helen George and Kate Garraway lead the way at Prince's Trust Awards – see the best looks

The Prince's Trust Awards took place on Tuesday evening with several glamorous celebrities descending onto London to take part in the prestigious event.

Among the star-studded guest list were Call the Midwife star Helen George and Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway. The duo looked insanely glam alongside the likes of Sherlock star Martin Freeman and Line of Duty actor Stephen Graham.

See below for the best looks from the red carpet of the Prince's Trust Awards…

1/ 5 © James Veysey/Shutterstock Helen George Call the Midwife star Helen George braved the rain to look as glam as possible on the red carpet. The former Strictly star looked incredible in a vampy black suit with unique shoulder detailing. The star wore a bold red lip and allowed her brunette locks to flow down past her shoulders.



2/ 5 © James Veysey/Shutterstock Kate Garraway GMB star Kate Garraway looked sublime in a stylish white dress that came with a golden belt buckle. The mum-of-two finished her outfit off with a selection of rings, including her wedding band with husband Derek Draper, who passed away earlier this year.



3/ 5 © James Veysey/Shutterstock Pixie Lott Singer Pixie Lott went for quite the daring look for the Prince's Trust, arriving in a sheer blue velvet dress with a corset underneath. The elegant outfit accentuated her beauty and the 33-year-old was divine with a light touch of make-up.



4/ 5 © James Veysey/Shutterstock Martin Freeman and Rachel Mariam Sherlock star Martin Freeman looked very dapper in a black suit as he hit the red carpet alongside his girlfriend, Rachel Mariam. Rachel, who is also an actress, exuded glamour in a green mini dress and strappy heels.

