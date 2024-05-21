Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Helen George and Kate Garraway lead the way at Prince's Trust Awards – see the best looks
Helen George and Kate Garraway lead the way at Prince's Trust Awards – see the best looks

King Charles founded the Prince's Trust in 1976

Matthew Moore
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
Updated: 2 minutes ago
The Prince's Trust Awards took place on Tuesday evening with several glamorous celebrities descending onto London to take part in the prestigious event.

Among the star-studded guest list were Call the Midwife star Helen George and Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway. The duo looked insanely glam alongside the likes of Sherlock star Martin Freeman and Line of Duty actor Stephen Graham.

See below for the best looks from the red carpet of the Prince's Trust Awards…

Helen George in a black dress underneath an umbrella© James Veysey/Shutterstock

Helen George

Call the Midwife star Helen George braved the rain to look as glam as possible on the red carpet. The former Strictly star looked incredible in a vampy black suit with unique shoulder detailing. The star wore a bold red lip and allowed her brunette locks to flow down past her shoulders.

Kate Garraway in a white dress© James Veysey/Shutterstock

Kate Garraway

GMB star Kate Garraway looked sublime in a stylish white dress that came with a golden belt buckle. The mum-of-two finished her outfit off with a selection of rings, including her wedding band with husband Derek Draper, who passed away earlier this year.

Pixie Lott in a blue sheer dress© James Veysey/Shutterstock

Pixie Lott

Singer Pixie Lott went for quite the daring look for the Prince's Trust, arriving in a sheer blue velvet dress with a corset underneath. The elegant outfit accentuated her beauty and the 33-year-old was divine with a light touch of make-up.

Martin freeman standing with girlfriend Rachel Mariam© James Veysey/Shutterstock

Martin Freeman and Rachel Mariam

Sherlock star Martin Freeman looked very dapper in a black suit as he hit the red carpet alongside his girlfriend, Rachel Mariam. Rachel, who is also an actress, exuded glamour in a green mini dress and strappy heels.

Ant and Dec in suits holding umbrellas© Tristan Fewings

Ant & Dec

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly were on hand to present at the Awards, despite the downpour! The duo looked dapper in a pair of black suits, and Ant looked remarkably relaxed given he and his wife Anne-Marie Corbett welcomed their first child last week.

