What's it really like to dress celebrities for the red carpet? We asked Nadine Merabi about her path to A-list success

Have you ever wondered what it's like to dress celebrities for starry red carpet events? Seeing the stars twirl around in something you've designed? It must be an incredible feeling, right? Ahead of the BAFTAs on Sunday, we spoke to fashion designer Nadine Merabi who has seen her dresses on nearly every red carpet going. Worn by the likes of Mel B, Michelle Keegan, Ferne McCann, Paloma Faith and Emily Andre, Nadine knows the power of having a celebrity wear your dresses. Speaking to HELLO! about her designs, Nadine shared: "I woke up one morning, and I saw pictures of Mel B in one of my jumpsuits. And I thought, 'A Spice Girls is wearing my jumpsuit.' It was an amazing feeling to see that. I've been to the NTAs to help the likes of Michelle Keegan and other stars from Coronation Street."

Nadine's hands-on and incredibly personal approach remains at the core of the business. In just three years, Nadine has grown the online business by building a loyal following from women who value and trust her guidance and inspiration to find the perfect outfit for their most important moments. Her love for the brand first started when she helped create a last minute dress for Coronation Street's Brooke Vincent. "It all started when I first brought a sewing machine and learnt how to sew. A few months later, Brooke asked me to help her make a dress, something that sucked her in but also something that was also drapey. We stayed up all night before the event – and it was during an important Corrie storyline – so the next day the pictures of the dress were everywhere, the front page of almost every national newspaper."

The beloved brand has built a dedicated following from women seeking to let their unique style shine and to feel incredible inside and out. The outfits themselves are made from the finest fabrics and eye-catching patterns, which hug your shape and help make you feel the best you’ve ever felt. "The Bardot look is one of the favourites, very popular – it's just a classic, elegant black dress,” explained Nadine. "It's a timeless piece and has been worn by various celebrities – and no one can tell that because it's just so classic."

"My favourite is the Stella dresses - just because they took so long to get perfect," she added. "Not so much my favourite to wear, just seeing them done and that it fits very well. It's a huge accomplishment. I also enjoy the new resort range because of the tropical prints and it's a bit more breezy, wedding guest kind of vibe."

