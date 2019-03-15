Taylor Swift is giving us major Strictly vibes with her latest red carpet outfit – and it’s way more affordable than you think To the dancefloor!

Taylor Swift made a sparkling return to the red carpet on Thursday for the iHeart Radio Music Awards – and we love her cutesy sequinned playsuit! It’s actually made by British festival fashion brand Rosa Bloom, and sells for £185 online. While Taylor’s exact style has unsurprisingly sold out, it’s still available in plenty of other colour ways, in case you want to go for full glitz like Taylor – in fact, we’re getting some strong Strictly vibes from her look. Eat your heart out, Karen Clifton.

Taylor went for full sparkles on the red carpet

The singer completed her look with a pair of Sophia Webster’s Chiara butterfly heels, worth £450, and wore her hair in a tousled ponytail. She accepted awards for Tour of the Year and Best Music Video on the night, so we’re hardly surprised she broke out the sequins, really.

Indie label Rosa Bloom also make everything from jumpsuits to jackets in sparkling mermaid fabric – so put it on your festival prep list stat. Taylor certainly looked happy as a clam in her romper, as she took to the stage to make a passionate acceptance speech. She also gave fans a sneaky peek at her outfit on Instagram before the ceremony, writing, “Bout to walk out on the @iheartradio carpet, thought I’d show you first.”

Taylor didn’t appear at this year’s GRAMMY Awards, but she did make an appearance at one of the Oscars after parties – where she joined her boyfriend Joe Alwyn, who attended the ceremony with his The Favouriteco-star Nicholas Hoult. She chose yet another sequin dress for the occasion, though this time a designer number from Ralph & Russo. Looks like Taylor’s a magpie, just like the rest of us!

