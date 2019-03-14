Elizabeth Hurley looks incredible in new bikini snap after Cheltenham races appearance Bikini goals right there

Whatever Elizabeth Hurley's secret is, we need to know it, fast. The model and actress is 53 but looks like she's 23 in a new photograph that she shared with her Instagram followers. The snap shows the Austin Powers star in a baby blue string bikini with a matching kaftan, hair falling by her shoulders in cascading waves and eyes with that perfect smoky effect. Basically us on any day. Not. Elizabeth captioned her picture: "Soft light & a sparkly bikini." The aquamarine bikini is from her Elizabeth Hurley Beach range which retails at £84 online. We've got to get some of that soft lighting like, Liz.

Photo credit: Instagram / Elizabeth Hurley

Of course, her fans went crazy over her photo, which shows off her washboard stomach and cleavage. "Goodness gracious!" said one follower, and another asked, "How do you do it Elizabeth? Beautiful."

A day earlier, the star shared a snap of herself at the Cheltenham races, writing: "Great day presenting the prize to the winning jockey of the Champion’s Hurdle at Cheltenham today." The Royals actress wore an entirely different outfit – well, the bikini would be a little chilly – and looked elegant in a tweed coat, faux fur (we're hoping) collar and chic black hat with a cute pink flower.

Loading the player...

Elizabeth regularly posts swimwear photographs on her social media to promote her beachwear brand and has us constantly wondering how she looks so incredible.

We know she likes a good detox; in September 2018 HELLO! revealed how the star went on a wellness retreat to Austria to get her 'mojo' back. Elizabeth followed the clinic's signature plan called 'the cure', which focuses on using natural salts from the lake as part of a detoxification programme.

