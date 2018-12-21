Alex Jones's sequin gold pencil skirt is a total Zara must-have A high street gem for The One Show host

Alex Jones looked gorgeous on The One Show on Thursday, teaming her winter white roll neck jumper with the most amazing leopard print sequin skirt which turned out to be a Zara steal! The A-line number was adorned with contrast sequin appliqués and had invisible side zip fastening at the side. What a perfect NYE outfit eh? Priced at £39.99, it won't break the bank either which is great news for us after all that Christmas shopping. Sequins are a right of passage during the festive season and Zara have the most amazing collection of party pieces to make you sparkle. Pregnant Alex had the right idea, heading to the high street favourite for this stylish separate. The skirt is currently available online now in all sizes which is always good to know!

Alex Jones always looks gorgeous in high street numbers

Speaking to the Daily Star about her style, the BBC favourite remarked that she tries to keep it casual at home, only amping up her look for the TV. "I think I have two different personalities! Left to my own devices it’s very casual – jeans, Converse, T-shirt. By night on telly it’s hopefully a bit more together." She also lifted the lid on how she always manages to look impossibly fresh and glowing on screen despite being a busy working mum.

Alex wore this skirt on The One Show, which is £49.99 from Zara

"I'm a big skincare fan. I use a lot of Murad, it’s got an SPF 50 and I’ve used that loads for summer – the City Skin Broad Spectrum SPF 50."

When it comes to makeup though - she feels that less is more. "Blusher – I look dead without it. If there’s no time for anything else then a bit of blusher and mascara. I can’t really be bothered to put a lot of makeup on so I just need products that do a good job."

