The one thing that Harper Beckham AND North West have in common What a stylish pair!

She may be just seven-years-old, but Harper Beckham has got to be one of the most stylish kids ever. From her Burberry trench coat to the cute handbags, and the outfits she rockson the front row at her mother Victoria Beckham's fashion shows, Harper always looks SO chic. On Sunday, the Beckham family had a blast at Eva Longoria's Easter party, where Harper played with Eva's adorable baby Santi, all the while looking super cute in a gold dress, which she teamed with a pair of nude high heels! The round-toed shoes had a little strap across them, a bow at the front and looked very trendy indeed. But then again, she is the daughter of one of the world's biggest fashion icons, we wouldn't expect anything less!

Harper looked SO cute with her high heels

It's not just Harper that enjoys wearing high heels - North West - Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter was seen at cousin True's first birthday party at the weekend, tottering on a pair of high heel strappy sandals! Carrying her little sister Chiacago, the five-year-old looked surprisingly balanced in her mummy's shoes - and not to mention very grown up.

North rocking a pair of strappy sandals!

Let's not forget that North knows her stuff; back in 2016, the tot even nailed one of the biggest trends at the time - the choker. The fashionista layered up a jeweled necklace and choker with a tie and looked incredible with it.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Celebrities with their children

To be fair, this isn't the first time Harper has rocked heels. Back in August 2018, VB shared a photo on Instagram, and in it you can see seven-year-old Harper wearing a pair of nude strappy sandals - proving that style is very much in her blood.

MORE: North West has perfect princess birthday party at Disneyland

In an interview with Seth Meyers, the former Spice Girl revealed her youngest child is a professional when it comes to her footwear. "She has been able to run in a pair of high heels for a long time, I'm so proud!"

READ: David Beckham shares gorgeous photo of daughter Harper with her new haircut