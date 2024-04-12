Love Island's Claudia Fogarty's Aintree dress is on my wish list for summer occasions

I always find picking out the perfect outfit for a special occasion a challenge, but Claudia Fogarty just inspired me with her incredible strapless midi dress for her day at the races – so I had to track it down.

Dressing for Aintree Ladies Day, the Love Island star looked glam beyond belief in the pink River Island Bandeau Midi Dress, styled perfectly with a pair of white heels and a Jacquemus bag in a matching shade.

© Claudia Fogarty Claudia teamed the pink dress with white heels and a matching bag

Claudia's hot pink midi is part of River Island's latest collection, filled with elegant occasion pieces fit for the spring and summer events in the diary. Featuring a bodycon silhouette with a fit-and-flare pleated skirt and a flattering leg split, the Barbie-inspired dress is definitely a showstopper, finished with ribbed detailing across the bodice for added wow factor.

The River Island number would make a stunning wedding guest dress for the summer, and I'd recommend channelling Claudia's look with white heels and accessories, or elevating the ensemble with matching pink footwear and chunky gold jewellery.

I could also totally see it being worn on holiday for sunny evenings out, and I'd pair it with espadrille wedges and a raffia bag. If you want to dress the look down, River Island has a bubblegum pink blazer that I think would look gorgeous thrown over the shoulders for a more laid-back attire.

The Barbie trend saw pink dresses absolutely everywhere last year, but I can see the colour picking up momentum once again with the weather getting warmer. Red had its moment over the winter, but I'm expecting to see the softer pastel shades creeping back in, so expect more pink pieces along with yellow hues, and of course, florals.

The dress looks so stylish paired with an oversized blazer

The River Island ambassador, who is the daughter of former Superbikes champion Carl Fogarty, showed off her great sense of style during her time on the winter Love Island series in 2023, with her 'Love' necklace being a particular hit with fans. The Tiffany & Co gold jewellery featured a 'Paloma' style pendant, while the £700 piece is also available in silver and rose gold colourways.