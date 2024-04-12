Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Love Island's Claudia Fogarty's Aintree dress is on my wishlist for summer occasions
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Love Island's Claudia Fogarty's Aintree dress is on my wish list for summer occasions

The daughter of Carl Fogarty looked gorgeous for a day at Aintree racecourse 

2 minutes ago
split image claudia fogarty pink dress
Sophie Bates
Commerce Writer
Share this:

I always find picking out the perfect outfit for a special occasion a challenge, but Claudia Fogarty just inspired me with her incredible strapless midi dress for her day at the races – so I had to track it down. 

Dressing for Aintree Ladies Day, the Love Island star looked glam beyond belief in the pink River Island Bandeau Midi Dress, styled perfectly with a pair of white heels and a Jacquemus bag in a matching shade. 

claudia fogarty pink strapless river island dress © Claudia Fogarty
Claudia teamed the pink dress with white heels and a matching bag

Claudia's hot pink midi is part of River Island's latest collection, filled with elegant occasion pieces fit for the spring and summer events in the diary. Featuring a bodycon silhouette with a fit-and-flare pleated skirt and a flattering leg split, the Barbie-inspired dress is definitely a showstopper, finished with ribbed detailing across the bodice for added wow factor.

The River Island number would make a stunning wedding guest dress for the summer, and I'd recommend channelling Claudia's look with white heels and accessories, or elevating the ensemble with matching pink footwear and chunky gold jewellery.

I could also totally see it being worn on holiday for sunny evenings out, and I'd pair it with espadrille wedges and a raffia bag. If you want to dress the look down, River Island has a bubblegum pink blazer that I think would look gorgeous thrown over the shoulders for a more laid-back attire.

The Barbie trend saw pink dresses absolutely everywhere last year, but I can see the colour picking up momentum once again with the weather getting warmer. Red had its moment over the winter, but I'm expecting to see the softer pastel shades creeping back in, so expect more pink pieces along with yellow hues, and of course, florals. 

river island pink dress with blazer
The dress looks so stylish paired with an oversized blazer

The River Island ambassador, who is the daughter of former Superbikes champion Carl Fogarty, showed off her great sense of style during her time on the winter Love Island series in 2023, with her 'Love' necklace being a particular hit with fans. The Tiffany & Co gold jewellery featured a 'Paloma' style pendant, while the £700 piece is also available in silver and rose gold colourways. 

Other Topics

More Shopping

See more