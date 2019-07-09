Vogue Williams wows in Marks & Spencer heels and dreamy floral dress Totally gorgeous!

Vogue Williams has showed off another of her favourite Marks & Spencer picks on her stylish Instagram page! We bet fans are desperate to get their hands on her ring-detail heeled sandals, which she teamed with a gorgeous Olivia Rubin dress. Posing in the sun in her elegant outfit, Vogue captioned her snap: "One of the most flattering dresses I've ever worn, I think you should make this in a million colours @oliviarubin." We have to agree - doesn't she look gorgeous?

Vogue teamed her Olivia Rubin dress with M&S heels

Fans might be disappointed to find out that Vogue's high street heels aren't available from M&S any longer - they are sadly a past-season piece, since the star has worked with the brand on previous social media campaigns.

In May, she modelled a number of swimwear pieces from the Rosie for Autograph range, writing again on her Instagram Story: "Hello summer!!! Last year, I spent most of my free time on my balcony and this year's sunbathing has already commenced! I'm so impressed with the @marksandspencerireland swimwear collection."

Showing off her Marks & Spencer swimwear collection

She continued: "They do some really incredible pieces, the Rosie for Autograph swimwear collection is one of my favourites, including this polka-dot swimsuit. If you follow me, you know how much I love my beachwear and I would highly recommend checking out what the Rosie for Autograph collection has to offer."

The mother-of-one also recently announced some exciting news with the retailer, revealing that she will be attending an event at the Bluewater store later in July, with beauty brand Nuxe. "I'm super excited to be visiting @marksandspencer @bluewatershopping in Kent on 18th July to talk about all things @nuxe_uk with my mum @sandrawilson3614… we'd love to see you there!" she wrote on Tuesday.

Vogue chatting beauty with her ultra-glamorous mum, in one of our favourite fashion stores? You don't have to tell us twice…