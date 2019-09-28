Tess Daly totally dazzles Strictly viewers wearing stunning Galvan London silver dress The wife of Vernon Kay brings the glitz!

Tess Daly looked stunning on Saturday evening, rocking a super chic outfit for Strictly Come Dancing. Can you believe the BBC show is now in it's seventeenth series? Mind blown! Tess always dresses for the occasion and Saturday's show was no different. Styled by James Yardley, the mother-of-two wowed viewers in a stunning Galvan London silver dress, worn with a pair of Jimmy Choos.

Her work wife Claudia Winkleman looked impeccable too, wearing a matching gold number from Mes Demoiselles - and good news, it's available to buy for £495. The pair's outfits got big love on social media, and both ladies shared their latest looks on Instagram.

Last week, Tess brought the glamour in a bright red jumpsuit. We loved the fire engine toned shade and the gem embellishment at the bandeau neckline. Scarlet high heels completed the look. Talk about red hot, right?

It's hard to believe that the TV veteran is 50 years old. She looks half her age! Speaking to YOU magazine, the presenter explained that age really doesn't bother her. "I refuse to define myself by my age. ‘First, growing older is a luxury. Who am I to complain about turning 50 when many are not as fortunate? And second, men are not called out about their age in the way women are. We women create limitations around age that are beneath us, yet perpetuated."

She added: "The older I get, the less I care about outside opinions. I want to feel good in my own skin, and if that ever changes I’ll get out." She never compares herself to others, either. "No, I don’t feel competitive in that way – it will only lead to discontentment. I’ve got one body, one face, one life and I intend to embrace it, enjoy it and have a good ride." Hear hear!

