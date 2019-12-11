Sam Faiers channels Mrs Claus in a red feathered Zara dress

Sequins? Check. Feathers? Check. Red festive colour? Check. Sam Faiers has nailed the show-stopping Christmas party look in the most incredible dress from high-street store Zara. Taking fashion tips from none other than Christmas icon Mrs Claus herself, The Mummy Diaries star stunned her Instagram fans in the sequin floor-length gown, which had a plunging neckline, thigh-high split and feather cuffs.

If you want to steal the show at the Christmas or New Year party, the limited edition burgundy dress is available to buy online in sizes XS to L. And it looks much more expensive than its £149 pricetag.

To complete the glam look, Sam wore her hair in big curls pulled back into a sleek ponytail, alongside thick black mascara and a bright red lip. She posed next to her sister Billie, who looked ethereal in a white dress and gold headband, and her 2.4 million followers were quick to compliment the pair. Lydia Bright and Fearne McCann simply put fire emojis and love hearts, while their mother Suzie Wells wrote: "My beautiful girls" and another fan added: "You both look amazing."

A further fan likened the sisters' outfits to Jessica Rabbit and Marilyn Monroe, but Billie captioned her own Instagram boomerang "Elsa and Anna who?.. just kidding....Feeling very Christmassy." Regardless of their style inspiration, it's safe to say they have brought their A-game when it comes to dressing for the festive season.

Sam, who has two children with partner Paul Knightley, is just one of many celebrities who have been seen rocking pretty Zara outfits recently. Ferne Cotton looked effortlessly chic in the brand's sequin blazer mini dress, which cost £79.99, and sparkly boots from Dune London to film Top of the Pops. For a more subtle look, Amanda Holden went for a pop of colour with her statement blue mini skirt which she paired with a yellow and black pussy-bow blouse and tights.

