Harper Beckham just made her new baggy jeans look seriously Posh
Harper Beckham and David Beckham are seen on September 27, 2024 in Paris, France. © Getty

Victoria Beckham's daughter turned thirteen earlier this year

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Victoria Beckham shared a lovely snapshot of her daughter Harper Beckham on Sunday and in it, the thirteen-year-old was wearing a pair of baggy jeans, in very on-trend stonewash denim. We loved the relaxed fit, and the only Beckham daughter teamed them with a simple cashmere top, and immaculate white trainers. This made the whole look appear very fresh and well-put together, despite it being casual attire.

WATCH: Harper Beckham’s Sweetest Photos With Her 3 Brothers

Harper's hair was loose, flowing and straight and the teenager looked delighted as she stood in front of a shop window, pointing at her a display of her brother Brooklyn's new hot sauce, Cloud 23. VB wrote: "Harper Seven is so proud of her big brother!!!"

Harper Beckham wearing jeans on Victoria Beckham's Instagram© Instagram
Harper Beckham sporting baggy jeans whilst supporting her brother Brooklyn

Although Harper was turned away from the camera and followers couldn't see her face, we are pretty sure she was wearing a selection of high end jewellery with her outfit.

Harper's jewels

Last week, Harper sat on the Front Row of her mother Victoria's SS25 runway show at Paris Fashion Week. She wore a beautiful pastel pink silk gown, which she teamed with classic cream heels and a selection of necklaces from Van Cleef & Arpels.

The sister of Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz also added a set of uber-chic bracelets into the mix. One was her regular LOVE Bracelet from Cartier, which is worth around £7,000. The timeless piece is loved by many celebrities and royalty, including the Duchess of Sussex, so Harper is in great company.

Brooklyn Beckham, Harper Beckham and Nicola Peltz© Getty
Harper wore Van Cleef & Arpels jewellery with her pink dress

It looked like Harper was also wearing the Van Cleef & Arpels Mother of Pearl necklace (£2,590) with the brand's Frivole pendant, which retails for £9,100. If you add in her Cartier bracelet too, the young style icon was rocking a jewellery set worth at least £18,850. Wow!

Harper wore a blush gown in the rain, walking with David and Brooklyn Beckham under umbrellas. Her delicate, flowy dress contrasted playfully with the weather, showcasing her stylish confidence.© Getty
Romeo Beckham, Harper Beckham and David Beckham on their way to Victoria's show

However, we also spied a charm bracelet on her other wrist, and it's a little more purse-friendly.

Harper Beckham and David Beckham are seen on September 29, 2024 in Paris, France.© Getty
Harper has lots of designer jewellery in her collection

It appears that Harper also has a Thomas Sabo gold-plated charm bracelet, which you can pick up for £110. The stylish teenager has added a series of playful charms, including the designer brand's white pearl charm, a gold dog paw print, and a white gold bear charm. So cute!

