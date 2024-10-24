Michael Douglas twins with his two handsome sons for very special night out

Michael Douglas' genes have certainly translated well to his stunning brood, and it's all the more evident with his two sons, Cameron Douglas and Dylan Douglas.

Michael, 80, shares Cameron, 45, the oldest of his three children, with his ex-wife Diandra Luker. He shares his second son Dylan, 24, with his current wife Catherine Zeta-Jones.

On Wednesday night, October 23 in New York City, the actor attended the Princess Grace Awards at The Pierre Hotel, where he was honored with the Prince Rainier III Award.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Michael Douglas and son Dylan jet off to the races

Per their website, the Prince Rainier III Award honors "entertainment luminaries whose own outstanding artistic excellence is combined with their dedication to giving back to their communities."

The star showed up to receive the honor with his two sons by his side, and all three looked extremely sharp in three suits that coordinated with each other while also flexing their individual styles.

The patriarch opted for a classic black tuxedo with a white button down and a bow tie to match, while Dylan opted for the same style, but in navy blue. Cameron wore a black suit with a striped necktie and mismatched black and white shoes, with his half-brother and dad opting for black dress shoes.

© Getty Images Michael attended the Princess Grace Awards at The Pierre Hotel in New York City

Cameron posted a selfie of the trio to his Instagram Stories, dubbing them "The Boys," and Michael then shared the same one on his own social media profile later.

"Night out with my two sons @dylan__douglas @cameronmorrelldouglas!" he penned. "Thank you Prince Albert II and @princessgraceus for honoring me with the Prince Rainier III Award last night in NYC!"

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones' private living room with Michael Douglas has gilded gold features

Just the night before, the Fatal Attraction star visited the Avon Theater in Stamford, Connecticut, where he was honored with the Avon Theater Lifetime Achievement Award, kicking off a momentous week.

© Getty Images Dylan and Cameron joined their dad for the red carpet

Michael and Catherine are also the parents of daughter Carys Douglas, with the 21-year-old being the youngest of the Douglas clan. Carys is currently a student at Brown University (her older brother Dylan's alma mater) and is also an actress.

MORE: Michael Douglas displays youthful good looks as he snuggles up with wife and kids in throwback photo

The Oscar-winning actor got to spend some special time with Carys as well earlier this week, taking to Instagram with a pair of selfies of the two spending a fall weekend together on campus in Providence, Rhode Island.

© Instagram "Night out with my two sons!" he captioned a photo of the trio

"Visiting my daughter Carys at school on a fall Sunday!" he sweetly wrote alongside the stunning snaps, and his daughter wrote back: "I had the best time with you Dadda." Catherine also responded: "Miss you!!! Wish I was there with you."

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' daughter Carys steps into the spotlight with exciting announcement: 'I am so proud'

Michael and Diandra, a film producer and the daughter of an Austrian diplomat, tied the knot in 1977 after a whirlwind romance. They welcomed their son Cameron the year after but Diandra filed for divorce in 1995. Cameron has since welcomed two children of his own with longtime girlfriend Vivian Thibes.

© Instagram He got to spend some time with his daughter Carys over the weekend

The star then met Catherine at the Deauville American Film Festival in France and they began dating soon after in early 1999. They tied the knot in November 2000, three months after welcoming Dylan, and became parents to Carys in 2003.