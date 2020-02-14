This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby wore pink for Valentine's Day – and fans couldn't get over how pretty she looked! Posting her usual outfit photo to Instagram, the 39-year-old shared a picture of herself in a gorgeous A-line animal print dress from Marks and Spencer, which she accessorised with a black blazer and white lace-up shoes. Appropriately enough for Valentine's Day, the dress was a beautiful pale pink with a small ruffle detail on the skirt. Called the 'Animal Print Fit & Flare Mini Dress' it's available on the website now and retails for £29.50.

Holly, who celebrated her birthday on Monday, captioned the gorgeous picture: "A spot of animal print and a skirt with a swish... the perfect fit for Valentine’s! [heart emoji]. Thank you @marksandspencer #ad." Her fans were quick to express their appreciation for the outfit, with one writing: " Love this look!" Others commented: "You look like Spring has arrived!" and: "Pretty in pink. Happy Valentines Holly & Phil." The mum-of-three is a big fan of the high-street brand and has worked with them on several fashion collaborations.

Holly looked bright and breezy in the sweet mini dress

Last year, the star fronted a huge Marks and Spencer denim edit in a range that included jeans, denim shirts and even a boiler suit. She said at the time: "This edit has been really fun to pull together. I have always loved the simplicity of a denim dress and I live in high-waisted skinny jeans at the weekend. The pieces in this edit are really versatile but are also super stylish too."

It's been a whirlwind week for the Dancing on Ice host, whose co-presenter on the skating show and on This Morning, Phillip Schofield, came out as gay on live television in an emotional interview with his friend and colleague last Friday. Shortly before the show, Holly posted a snap of the pair smiling together on her Instagram account. In a heartfelt caption, she wrote: "Never been more proud of my friend than I am today."

