6 best dressed celebrities this month: Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet, more

Sharp tailoring reigned supreme for Wonka star Timothée Chalamet, who looked slick and sophisticated in a monochrome ensemble to support his girlfriend Kylie Jenner at the Wall Street Journal Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards.
Nicole Richie
90s muse Nicole Richie made a case for animal print in a vibrant tiger-print top and gothic maxi skirt to attend the third annual Día de Muertos Celebration at Hollywood Forever on 1 November.
Slicking back her honey-blonde hair, adding a timeless red lip and layering with a fur-trimmed jacket, Nicole redefined Hollywood glamour with her eclectic mix-n-match ensemble.
Ed Westwick & Amy Jackson
Ed Westwick sported a timeless combination of denim jeans and a black tee to join his girlfriend Amy Jackson at the Youth To The People X World Vegan Day event in London on 1 November.
His muse Amy amped up the glamour in a corseted mini dress and vampy vinyl jacket, slipping into thigh-high leather boots and sealing her look with a plum-hued lipstick.
A$AP Rocky
If there was ever a colour more suited to autumn, it's orange. Rihanna's beau and father-of-two A$AP Rocky stepped out in Beverly Hills in an electric orange coat, cargo pants and leather brogues, making a case for genderless fashion in the current It-girl accessory - the Bottega Veneta drop earrings.