6 best dressed celebrities this month: Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet, more

As the late Vivienne Westwood once said, "Fashion is life-enhancing". She had a point.

After a gruesome set of Halloween looks from Hollywood's best dressed, it's out with the horror and in with the haute couture as November opens its doors to a fleet of fashionable stars.

Latex, leather, vinyl and velour galore, expect a cocktail of head-turning looks from the style set this season as film premieres and A-lister parties galore crop up in the calendar.

From Kylie Jenner to Nicole Richie, keep scrolling to discover which stars served in the style stakes this November…

Best dressed celebrities in November 2023

Kylie Jenner © Dimitrios Kambouris Kylie Jenner's new brand Khy was honoured at the Wall Street Journal Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards on Wednesday 1 November. The Kardashian sister was a serene beauty in a latex bustier and billowing skirt as she graced the yellow carpet, slipping into the event to join her beau, Timothée Chalamet. SEE: Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet ooze glamour for date night at the WSJ Awards

Timothée Chalamet © Noam Galai Sharp tailoring reigned supreme for Wonka star Timothée Chalamet, who looked slick and sophisticated in a monochrome ensemble to support his girlfriend Kylie Jenner at the Wall Street Journal Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards.



Nicole Richie 90s muse Nicole Richie made a case for animal print in a vibrant tiger-print top and gothic maxi skirt to attend the third annual Día de Muertos Celebration at Hollywood Forever on 1 November. Slicking back her honey-blonde hair, adding a timeless red lip and layering with a fur-trimmed jacket, Nicole redefined Hollywood glamour with her eclectic mix-n-match ensemble.

Ed Westwick & Amy Jackson Ed Westwick sported a timeless combination of denim jeans and a black tee to join his girlfriend Amy Jackson at the Youth To The People X World Vegan Day event in London on 1 November. His muse Amy amped up the glamour in a corseted mini dress and vampy vinyl jacket, slipping into thigh-high leather boots and sealing her look with a plum-hued lipstick.