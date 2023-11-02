6 best dressed celebrities this month: Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet, more

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Best dressed celebrities in November 2023: Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet, A$AP Rocky, more

From Nicole Richie to Ed Westwick, see which stars turned out on top in the style stakes this month

Georgia Brown
Georgia BrownLifestyle Writer
As the late Vivienne Westwood once said, "Fashion is life-enhancing". She had a point. 

After a gruesome set of Halloween looks from Hollywood's best dressed, it's out with the horror and in with the haute couture as November opens its doors to a fleet of fashionable stars.

Latex, leather, vinyl and velour galore, expect a cocktail of head-turning looks from the style set this season as film premieres and A-lister parties galore crop up in the calendar. 

From Kylie Jenner to Nicole Richie, keep scrolling to discover which stars served in the style stakes this November… 

Best dressed celebrities in November 2023

Kylie Jenner

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 01: Kylie Jenner attends the WSJ. Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards sponsored by Harry Winston, Hyundai Motor America, Montblanc, RÃ©my Martin and Roche Bobois at MoMA on November 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards)© Dimitrios Kambouris

Kylie Jenner's new brand Khy was honoured at the Wall Street Journal Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards on Wednesday 1 November. 

The Kardashian sister was a serene beauty in a latex bustier and billowing skirt as she graced the yellow carpet, slipping into the event to join her beau, Timothée Chalamet.

Timothée Chalamet

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 01: TimothÃ©e Chalamet attends the WSJ. Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards sponsored by Harry Winston, Hyundai Motor America, Montblanc, RÃ©my Martin and Roche Bobois at MoMA on November 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards)© Noam Galai

Sharp tailoring reigned supreme for Wonka star Timothée Chalamet, who looked slick and sophisticated in a monochrome ensemble to support his girlfriend Kylie Jenner at the Wall Street Journal Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards.

Nicole Richie

Nicole Richie attends Carlos Eric Lopezâs third annual DÃ­a de Muertos Celebration at Hollywood Forever on November 01, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images)

90s muse Nicole Richie made a case for animal print in a vibrant tiger-print top and gothic maxi skirt to attend the third annual Día de Muertos Celebration at Hollywood Forever on 1 November. 

Slicking back her honey-blonde hair, adding a timeless red lip and layering with a fur-trimmed jacket, Nicole redefined Hollywood glamour with her eclectic mix-n-match ensemble. 

Ed Westwick & Amy Jackson

Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson attend the Youth To The People X World Vegan Day event on November 1, 2023 in London, England.

Ed Westwick sported a timeless combination of denim jeans and a black tee to join his girlfriend Amy Jackson at the Youth To The People X World Vegan Day event in London on 1 November. 

His muse Amy amped up the glamour in a corseted mini dress and vampy vinyl jacket, slipping into thigh-high leather boots and sealing her look with a plum-hued lipstick.

A$AP Rocky

ASAP Rocky shopping spree at Bottega Veneta in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, USA © Shutterstock

If there was ever a colour more suited to autumn, it's orange. Rihanna's beau and father-of-two A$AP Rocky stepped out in Beverly Hills in an electric orange coat, cargo pants and leather brogues, making a case for genderless fashion in the current It-girl accessory - the Bottega Veneta drop earrings. 

