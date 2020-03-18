Fiona Ward
Lorraine Kelly looked gorgeous on the Lorraine show on Wednesday - see her short blue dress and find out where you can buy it
Lorraine Kelly looked ultra-glamorous on Wednesday's Lorraine show, and viewers definitely noticed! The presenter opted for a shorter dress than usual in a bold blue number from Damsel in a Dress, which she teamed with a statement pair of leopard-print heels. "Love that length on you, style really suits too," one fan commented on Lorraine's Instagram post, while another added: "Looking WOW!"
Even better, the star's dress is currently discounted at John Lewis, reduced from £149 down to £67.15. Her bold heels are a bargain, too, from outlet website Shoeaholics - though sadly they are no longer available online.
Animal print seems to be a bit of running theme for Lorraine recently - she also wore a gorgeous silky midi dress from Harpenne on Tuesday, which featured a subtle leopard design. We loved the swishy, silky frock, which featured a hankerchief hemline and pretty lace panelling, as well as a tie detail at the back.
Though the popular presenter wore her hair in a chic up-do on Monday, she chose to keep her hair loose again on Wednesday - wearing it blow-dried smooth with a pretty flick at the ends. Fans often comment on Lorraine's gorgeous glowing skin, and her makeup artist Helen Hand recently revealed some of her skincare secrets to HELLO!.
"When we do a shoot or red carpet events I will prep the skin first using Elemis Collagen Cleansing Calm and La Prairie eye cream," she told us. "I use a gentle coverage of Avon's Makeup Moisturising Cream followed by Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream to give the skin an instant glow."
She did reveal that Lorraine is naturally blessed, however, adding: "Lorraine is a natural beauty. She has beautiful skin so for the show I don’t really use a primer or prep the skin as she would have just cleansed and moisturised in the morning."
