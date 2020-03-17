Lorraine Kelly looked beautiful once again as she presented the Lorraine show on Tuesday morning, wearing a gorgeous animal-print midi dress from online fashion store Harpenne. We love the swishy, silky frock, which features a hankerchief hemline and pretty lace panelling, as well as a tie detail at the back. Lorraine teamed her outfit with her pretty shoulder-length hair styled in a smooth blow-dry. Top points from us!

Lorraine looked lovely in her Harpenne dress

The presenter's choice is the 'Black Animal Lace Trim Midi Dress', which costs £89 online from Harpenne - the sister brand to River Island. Luckily, the midi is still available in all sizes, though of course Lorraine's outfits often sell out - so hurry if you fancy buying it.

WATCH: Lorraine's best outfits

Lorraine has been wowing viewers with her fashion looks so far this week, looking gorgeous in a head-to-toe red look on Monday. The tailored shirt and trousers were from Emma Willis' popular Next collection, and fans left plenty of compliments for her in the comments section of her Instagram post. The star also showed off a different hairstyle than usual, pinning her hair up in a twisted up-do.

Black Animal Lace Trim Midi Dress, £89, Harpenne

Her hairdresser Teri Atkinson-Fear told us: "Lorraine fancied a change, and we thought an up-do would look nice with the neckline of her blouse. I back-combed the hair and spritzed hairspray on the back-combed sections, then used Kirby grip pins to secure the back - plus bobby pins for the updo. I then blow-dried her fringe to finish the look and used hairspray to set the finished style."

It looks like Lorraine decided to stick to her usual loose hairstyle with Tuesday's dress, which looked lovely with the high-neckline of her outfit. She also revealed on the show that she is continuing to attend her beloved exercise classes in the evening amid the coronavirus outbreak, adding that she made sure to keep a safe distance from others. The TV host has credited her love of dance class 'Maxercise' for her incredible confidence, and often posts sweaty selfies on Instagram!