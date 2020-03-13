Lorraine Kelly has rocked another gorgeous high street outfit on the Lorraine show! For Friday's episode it was all about chic neutrals - and Lorraine looked lovely in a fitted camel jumper, pleated midi skirt and knee-high boots. Head-to-toe camel never looked so good! It seems that Lorraine dressed to co-ordinate with the fashion segment on the show, which was all about 'the new nude' - she fitted in perfectly with the models that appeared in Mark Heyes' presentation.

Lorraine wore chic neutrals on Friday's Lorraine show

The presenter's wearable jumper is a bargain from one of her favourite brands, Zara. At just £19.99, it's available in 11 colours and has some chic gold buttons at the cuffs. She teamed it with a matching midi skirt from Reserved and a pair of boots from Sosandar, worth £139.

MORE: Pippa Middleton wears camel coat from high street favourite Zara

Loading the player...



WATCH: Lorraine's best fashion moments

Lorraine is an advocate for high street fashion, and has worn bargain pieces from ASDA to Oasis in the past! On Thursday, fans fell in love with her chic snake print pencil skirt, which was a sale buy from Debenhams. The PU pick was reduced from £39 to £19.50, with one fan commenting: "Lovely skirt and jumper combo today Lorraine you looked absolutely gorgeous!"

Basic Long Sleeve Sweater, £19.99, Zara

The star often likes to pair fitted tops with midi skirts, though she also loves pretty midi frocks - particularly button-up shirt dresses. Viewers rushed to buy the camel Marks & Spencer number that she wore back in February, sparking a complete sellout. She later wore a luxurious silk version from the same brand, worth £99, and a belted denim Warehouse dress that almost completely sold out. These ITV ladies are the ultimate fashion influencers!

MORE: Amanda Holden just brought the sunshine in the boldest Marks & Spencer blouse