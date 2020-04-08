Amanda Holden proved she is well-equipped for the warmer spring weather by stepping out in a stunning floral mini dress on Wednesday morning. The presenter headed to her morning show on Heart FM radio dressed in the gorgeous pale pink Reiss frock, which had an ultra-feminine style with a delicate floral print, sheer sleeves and a ruffled skirt. Fans of the smock dress can buy it online for £245, and while all sizes remain in stock at the moment, they will likely sell out very quickly with the promise of warmer weather just around the corner. Just because we're in self-isolation, doesn't mean we can't get all dressed up, right?

Amanda opted for a feminine floral mini dress from Reiss

Posing for a picture on Instagram, Amanda revealed she paired the dress with strappy nude heels, perfectly manicured nails and wore her blonde hair bouncy and straight. "#morning feeling like #spring is finally here @thisisheart," she wrote, and her stylist Karl Willett was quick to share his thoughts on the outfit, simply commenting with several black heart emojis. Meanwhile, one fan wrote: "Massively in need of @karl_willett! That dress," and another added: "Spring has never looked this beautiful."

Floral mini dress, £245, Reiss

It appears as though Amanda was not the only one who got in the spring spirit on Wednesday, as she posted a hilarious snap on her Instagram Stories of her Heart Radio co-star Ashley Roberts wearing a very similar outfit. Ashley looked equally as gorgeous in her white floral midi dress from Nasty Gal which she paired with white boots - we reckon that proves that great minds really do think alike!

WATCH: Amanda Holden in 60 seconds

Amanda certainly knows how to make us green with envy with her fashion choices, particularly as most of us are confined to our houses wearing cosy loungewear. On Tuesday, the 49-year-old wore another glam mini dress that had us scouring the online shops - this time it was a blue spotty angel-sleeve frock which she paired with classic white Jimmy Choo heels. We’re sure fans will want to keep a close eye on the presenter's style to give them inspiration for when coronavirus lockdown is finally over.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.