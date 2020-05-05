Lorraine Kelly's gorgeous floral shirt dress is a Marks & Spencer bargain

The lovely Lorraine Kelly has been rocking some beautiful dresses on her special Good Morning Britain show, just like her usual Lorraine outfits! And on Tuesday, the star wore a beautiful floral frock from Marks & Spencer that we're not surprised viewers fell in love with. The pretty dress - chosen as always by her stylist Bronagh Webster - is still in stock online, though sadly there are only a few sizes left.

Lorraine looked lovely in florals

If you fancy snapping it up, Lorraine's on-screen outfit is the 'Floral Midi Shirt Dress' from the brand, costing £39.50 and available in two lengths. Styled with trainers, heels or flat sandals, it's a great staple for the warmer months - and we love those flattering floaty sleeves, too.

Floral Midi Shirt Dress, £39.50, M&S

And if your size is out of stock, there are plenty of other options on the market - Topshop's popular angel sleeve dresses will give a very similar silhouette with that familiar ditsy print, and they're currently in the sale at £35.10.

Red Floral Print Angel Sleeve Midi Dress, £35.10, Topshop

Lorraine has certainly been keeping fans' spirits up during the coronavirus lockdown, with plenty of viewers tweeting their gratitude to her for her uplifting attitude and positive content. And in April, she shared a hilarious video of her attempts to cut husband Steve's hair at home - with brilliant results.

WATCH: Lorraine giggles as she gives husband Steve a haircut

Lorraine and Steve have been married since 1992, and clearly still love having fun together judging by her adorable video. We think the star did a pretty good job with her husband's buzzcut!

