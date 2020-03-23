This is how Holly Willoughby's This Morning routine will be different from now on Changes have been made amid the coronavirus pandemic

ITV viewers were thrilled to see that This Morning continued as usual on Monday, though Holly Willoughby has been open with fans about the big changes going on behind-the-scenes. While thousands await news of Holly's outfit details every morning, it's clear that her usual glam squad is no longer working at the studio – since the star has reverted to Instagram selfies to show off her fashion choices, instead of her usual posed portrait shot. Holly regularly works with the likes of stylist Angie Smith and makeup artist Patsy O'Neill on her appearances on This Morning – but revealed on Monday that she was doing her own beauty routine for the show. It's thought that all fashion stylists are no longer working at the ITV studios, too.

Holly has continued to share her outfit photos, but is getting ready by herself backstage

Co-star Phillip Schofield revealed in a video on Snapchat: "Normally this room is a hotbed of gossip and goodness knows what, our whole team – of course no teams now, so we've made ourselves up… but the gossip was still good!" Holly could be seen in the background applying her products whilst looking in the mirror.

On Friday, the presenter revealed that she had considered whether to continue posting her outfits or not amid the health crisis, but in the end decided she would carry on as normal. Showing off her gorgeous Warehouse mini dress she wrote: "Morning... thought I'd continue to post... sometimes it’s nice to have a bit of routine especially when everything feels so different... we will be here for you today on @thismorning... come and join us."

For Monday's outfit post, she shared a similar positive message, captioning her picture: "Morning Monday... how you all doing? Stay at home and let us keep you company... see you at 10am on @thismorning. Skirt by @reiss knitwear by @purecollection."

Wearing a gorgeous Warehouse mini dress on Friday

Plenty of fans thanked Holly for continuing as normal, with many complimenting her chic fashion choices. The star's stylist Angie Smith - who is based in Australia – didn't post Holly's fashion details on her @angiesmithstudio Instagram as usual. She instead called for small businesses and brands to get in touch so that she could help shine a light on them. How lovely is that?

