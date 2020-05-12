Holly Willoughby wows This Morning fans with new hairstyle - and rainbow 'confetti' dress And she styled her hair herself!

How gorgeous did Holly Willoughby look on Tuesday's This Morning? The star decided to make a change by wearing her hair up in a pretty updo, styled by herself of course! Pulling her hair up into a loose low style and leaving the front lengths down in loose curls, the new look reminds us of some of the pretty creations Holly's hairdresser Ciler Peksah has done for Dancing On Ice - and it was the perfect choice for the high-neck Ghost dress the star wore on Tuesday.

Holly wore her hair up on Tuesday

Sharing her look on Instagram before the show, Holly wrote: "Morning... how are you today? See you at 10am on @thismorning… Dress by @ghostfashion."

The presenter's beautiful red midi features a pretty heart 'confetti' print, ruffled shoulders and a sweet button collar - we're not surprised she fell in love with it! The 'Audree' dress costs £169 and is still available to buy on Ghost's website if you fancy shopping Holly's style.

Audree dress, £169, Ghost

All TV stars are no longer working with their usual glam squads during the coronavirus lockdown - so that means Holly is doing her own hair and makeup, instead of relying on her loyal MUA Patsy O'Neill, and hairstylist Ciler.

Co-host Philip Schofield has previously given an insight into the pair's new beauty routine backstage, sharing on Snapchat: "Normally this room is a hotbed of gossip and goodness knows what, our whole team – of course no teams now, so we've made ourselves up… but the gossip was still good!" In the background, Holly could be seen applying her products whilst looking in the mirror.

We think she's doing a pretty impressive job! And while Holly previously admitted she was unsure whether she should continue posting her fashion details on Instagram during the health crisis, fans praised her for providing a bit of escapism. Holly wrote in March: "Morning... thought I'd continue to post... sometimes it’s nice to have a bit of routine especially when everything feels so different... we will be here for you today on @thismorning... come and join us."

