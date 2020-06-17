The sweet way Pippa Middleton dresses son Arthur like his royal cousins Princes George and Louis How cute is this?

Pippa Middleton is often spotted out strolling in the London sunshine with her one-year-old son Arthur, and we've noticed a sweet detail about how the proud mum dresses her little boy! Adorably, Pippa seems to favour the style that her sister the Duchess of Cambridge loves for her own sons Prince George and Prince Louis – and little Arthur appears to have a very royally-approved wardrobe. We wonder if the cousins ever share clothes?

Pippa appears to dress Arthur in similar shorts and cardigans to Princes George and Louis

In recent pictures published on the Mail Online, Arthur could be seen wearing a navy blue outfit much like the shade Princes Louis and George are often seen in – and Arthur's shorts and plimsolls combo is certainly reminiscent of Kate's choices for her own children.

Louis and George often wear navy blue

The little boy also wore a button up cardigan not unlike the styles Prince George used to wear as a little boy – remember the oh-so-cute outfit he was pictured in at the polo back in 2015?

Kate with Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Pippa's wedding

Duchess Kate is known to prefer to recycle her children's clothes as much as her own wardrobe – Princess Charlotte has been pictured wearing her big brother's knitwear in the past, and Prince Louis also inherited an adorable pair of red-striped dungarees from George. It could be that she also passed on some clothes to her younger sister when she gave birth to her first child.

Pippa and her husband James Matthews welcomed Arthur at London's Lindo Wing in October 2018, with a spokesperson for the couple telling HELLO! at the time: "James and Pippa have had a baby boy. He was born Monday 15th October at 1.58pm, weighing 8lb and 9oz. Everyone is delighted and Mother and baby are doing well."

No doubt the family have been keeping in touch with Kate, Prince William and Arthur's royal cousins via plenty of video calls – and with Carole and Michael Middleton, James Middleton and his fiancé Alizée Thevenet, who have all been isolating together at the family's home of Bucklebury Manor in Berkshire.