Ola Jordan's selfies with her giggling daughter are the cutest! The former Strictly star welcomed daughter Ella in February

Ola Jordan melted hearts on Tuesday when she shared some adorable photos with her giggling daughter Ella. The former Strictly star joked that she had forced her baby girl to take "hundreds of selfies" before they headed out for some mother-daughter time.

Both Ola and Ella looked radiant as they flashed beaming smiles for the camera while posing in front of a mirror in the professional dancer's bedroom. Captioning the sweet photos on Instagram, Ola wrote: "When Mummy makes you take hundreds of selfies before we go out."

Baby Ella looks just like her mum

Needless to say, fans of the 37-year-old gushed over the stunning images, with one commenting: "Ah so sooooo cute." Another wrote: "Soo beautiful, both of you," while a third added: "Such a little beauty bless her." Husband James Jordan couldn't resist leaving a comment either, simply writing: "My girls," followed by a red heart emoji.

The sweet moment comes just days after Ola and James opened up to HELLO! about the sadness Ola feels because her parents are yet to meet their granddaughter.

"Ella hasn't really seen many people, and my dad cried the other day, he said he just wanted to hold her," Ola said. "I was FaceTiming my mum and dad and Ella was watching the phone. My dad was making all of these noises and speaking to her, and she was really smiling and moving and my poor dad just bursts into tears!"

Ola Jordan took 'hundreds of selfies' with her daughter

"Your mum was laughing at him," James added fondly. "But at the end of the day, we wouldn't want to put them at risk on a plane." Ola agreed, adding: "The thing is, I don't know when it would be safe for them. I don't want to put them at risk. Even if everyone starts flying tomorrow, I'd still want them to wait."

Speaking about when the proud grandparents might finally meet Ella, James said: "I reckon she's going to be a year old when they meet Ella." Ola seemed less sure, adding: "I don't know, I would like to hope that they would come for Christmas but I don't know! No one knows. I don't know when I'm going to see them and it's really heartbreaking."

