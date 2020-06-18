How beautiful did Christine Lampard look for Wednesday's episode of Loose Women? The star rocked a gorgeous emerald green look for the show, in a jumpsuit from one of her favourite UK brands Me + Em. The jewel-toned all-in-one featured a flattering tie waist and can even be worn with a daring split at the bust – but Christine zipped it up and wore it in a sporty high-neck style. We're in love!

Christine shared a snap of her gorgeous jumpsuit on Instagram

Sharing a chic selfie on Instagram ahead of the show, the presenter posed in front of a leafy plant and wrote: "Blending in… @loosewomen with @iamsairakhan @lindarobson #jsp jumpsuit from @me_andem @mothershoppers."

Effortless Jersey Tie Front Jumpsuit, £85, Me + Em

And if you're in love with Christine's look, you're in luck - as the Loose Woman's latest fashion pick is currently on sale at 50 per cent off. Originally priced at £170, it's been reduced to £85 and will no doubt sell quickly.

Of course, Me + Em is also a favourite brand of the Duchess of Sussex, and we could totally see her wearing this wrap waist number – particularly in the black colour way.

Duchess Meghan also loves wrap waist jumpsuits

As usual, Christine teamed her Loose Women look with her glossy brunette hair in loose waves and flawless makeup. Plenty of fans commented on the TV host's efforts, which of course were DIY since makeup artists and hairstylists are still not working backstage.

WATCH: Christine presented Loose Women from home during lockdown

One fan wrote: "Your makeup today was gorgeous! Given that it wasn’t done by a make up artist you clearly know what to use and how to apply it." We have to agree – what's your secret, Christine?