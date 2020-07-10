Amanda Holden stuns in royal-favourite designer dress - and you won't believe the price tag The BGT star turned to one of Kate Middleton's favourite designers…

Amanda Holden has found the prettiest polka dot dress we've ever seen – and we bet the Duchess of Cambridge will approve.

The TV star turned to one of Kate's favourite designers - Suzannah London, whose clothes are often seen on members of the royal family - for her Friday frock.

Fans immediately fell in love with her 'Dalmation Dot Innes' dress – and it's not hard to see why.

The super-exclusive dress comes with an eye-watering price tag of £1,450 and is not available to buy online, but you can book a consultation to visit the designer's chic Marylebone boutique.

The 1940s style midi dress is made from beautiful Dalmatian dot printed silk Italian crepe. It also features a silk matt satin collar and detachable belt. There's an invisible zip for step-in ease and a wonderful teardrop-shaped cut out on the back.

Amanda's followers were quick to compliment her fabulous frock, with one commenting: "Yesss loving the spots." Another wrote: "Love the dress." And a third simply added: "Style icon."

Fashion designer Suzannah Crabb previously spoke to HELLO! about how she creates clothes for women at the very top of their game. "I love making things appropriate, immaculate and inspiring," said Suzannah. "We do the outfit, coordinate all the fittings, the hats, the shoes, it’s the whole service."

Kate wearing one of Suzannah Crabb's deisgns

Her carefully considered approach revolves around getting "the absolute right thing" and focusing on the cloth, the cut and the make of her vintage-inspired outfits, so that they "don’t just look nice, but they really work and feel amazing to wear."

The formula has made her indispensable to household names as well as top international businesswomen, who keep her on speed dial to ensure they look polished wherever their work takes them. Suzannah is remarkably discreet about her clients, who alongside Kate have included her sister Pippa Middleton, the super-stylish Countess of Wessex and acting royalty Dame Helen Mirren and Olivia Colman.

