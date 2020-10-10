Amanda Holden sends fans wild with gorgeous garden photo The Britain's Got Talent star posted the snap on Instagram back in the summer

Amanda Holden was unwinding in her beautiful garden with a glass of rose on a gorgeous Saturday evening back in the summer, and the Britain's Got Talent star posted a photo of herself in the act on Instagram, sending fans wild.

The star could be seen sitting on a chic garden chair with her legs propped up on a matching table as she smiled at the camera. Wearing a powder pink blouse and Breton shorts, the mother-of-two looked every inch the starlet – especially with those reflective sunglasses on!

In the background of her post, Amanda's pretty garden was visible, and fans were quick to let Amanda know just how much they loved the fun snap.

"Amazing!" wrote one, with another telling Amanda: "Gorgeous!" A third sweetly gushed: "Wow looking beautiful Amanda!"

Even This Morning star Ruth Langsford was taken aback by the photo, commenting: "Cheers! Garden looks wonderful."

Amanda shared the incredible photo on Instagram

Amanda lives with her family in Surrey, and it's been just over five years to the day since she and her husband Chris Hughes moved into their "perfect home".

On Thursday, Amanda, who is doting mum to daughters Lexi and Hollie, shared the first photo she and Chris took at their new home on Instagram, writing: "Five years ago today we moved into our perfect home #throwbackphoto."

The image showed Chris carrying his wife over the threshold of the property, as she looked typically glamorous in a blue polka dot summer dress and white heels.

The happy couple have certainly put their own stamp on the property in the last five years they have lived there.

Her Instagram posts often showcase their stylish décor – from the striking pineapple print wallpaper in one room to her chic navy living room and even her very own home bar.

