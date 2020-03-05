Loose Women’s Stacey Solomon's green mini dress sends viewers wild

Gorgeous in green, Loose Women's Stacey Solomon stepped out in a mint-green smock dress for Thursday's edition of the hit ITV show - and we need it. Speaking on the panel alongside her co-hosts Nadia Sawalha, Kaye Adams and Carol McGiffin, Stacey certainly cut a stylish figure in this cute mini dress, which she matched with mint-green platform trainers and silver hoop earrings. Wearing her brunette hair down, the mother-of-three was bang on trend as she accessorised her loose curls with a sparkly 90s style hair clip - perfection. Opting for a natural, dewy makeup look which consisted of a dusty brown eyeshadow, a lick of mascara and nude lipgloss, Stacey’s desk day-to-daywear look certainly reminded us of Spring. Fitted with a ruffled hem, brown buttons and cuffed collar, this smock dress is effortlessly cool, making for an extremely flattering yet relaxed fit.

Stacey appeared on the panel in this mint coloured smock dress and platform trainers

Posting the details of Stacey's outfit on Instagram, fashion stylists MotherShoppers revealed that Stacey's dress was from Reserved, her trainers were from Oliver Bonas and her jewellery was from Laura Gravestock. While Stacey's dress is no longer available, we've got the low-down on her shoes...

Mint Green Trainers, £69.50, Oliver Bonas

Clearly the colour of the moment, this week both royals and celebrities alike have been spotted out and about in different shades of green. On Wednesday, The One Show host Alex Jones posted a photo on Instagram of her khaki green blouse complete with a ruffled neckline and on Thursday, the Duchess of Cambridge made an appearance in an emerald dress from designer brand Suzannah while on her three-day tour of Ireland with Prince William.

Stacey revealed the details of her knitted Primark co-ord on Instagram

Revered for her chic dress sense and love of British high street brands, just last week Stacey’s fans were eager to find out where her grey knitted co-ord was from. Wearing the matching cardigan-style top and midi skirt on her Instagram story, Stacey revealed that she had received several messages from her followers asking where the comfortable combo was from. Announcing that her outfit was from Primark, Stacey said: "I think the skirt was £13 and the top around the same – I live in it, it's so comfy." Stacey also has her own range with the brand.

