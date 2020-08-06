Christine Lampard has been giving us wardrobe envy with her early morning outfit choices on ITV's Lorraine – but her latest look caused a huge reaction from fans.

The TV star greeted viewers on Thursday in a silky floral dress from Finery, which we think is her best look of the week so far – and fans certainly agree!

Taking to Instagram in their droves, Christine's followers were floored by how beautiful she looks in the 'Edwin' dress, which is currently reduced from £139 to £69.50.

"You're looking so pretty today, as usual,/always. That dress is cute on you and feminine, really lovely," gushed one approving fan. "Very pretty Christine, love the dress it suits you well," said another. A third exclaimed: "That dress!!!! OMG!" While a fourth added: "Always look stunning Christine."

Finery Edwin Floral Print Midi Dress, £69.50, John Lewis

If you want to emulate Christine's style, we suggest you hurry because her particular dress is selling fast! Of course, it's not hard to see why.

The 'Edwin' dress is decorated in an all-over pretty floral design. It features a V-neckline with gathered detailing and a simple tie at the bust. The midi silhouette is complete with extra long elegant sleeves and fastened with a concealed zip at the back.

Christine Lampard won rave reviews for her silky floral dress

Christine, who raises daughter Patricia with Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, has been wowing Lorraine viewers since last month with a little help from stylist Sophie Kirkwood.

She recently made waves by copying Amanda Holden in a stunning French Connection dress that had fans enthusing how "gorgeous" she looked.

Amanda, meanwhile, had worn the brand's printed 'Islanna dress' just two weeks ago for her Heart Breakfast radio show, turning heads as she strutted down the street. We think both ladies looked equally lovely!

