Christine Lampard's shocking green dress is a high street bargain! The ITV Lorraine star looked gorgeous, as always

Christine Lampard brightened up a dreary Wednesday morning in the most vivid green dress we think we've ever seen.

The presenter floored ITV viewers with another stylish pick to host Lorraine during Lorraine Kelly's summer break – and this particular beauty also happens to be a high street bargain!

Christine looked effortless in the relaxed midi shirt dress, which comes with a matching fabric belt to cinch you in and help accentuate your waist.

The 41-year-old was her usual radiant self, wearing her brunette hair down in loose waves and keeping her makeup fresh and natural.

But where is her dress from? We hear you cry. Christine's lovely green number is from high street favourite Reserved – and it's only £34.99!

We've no doubt her fans will be rushing to add one to their virtual basket after Christine won rave reviews for her simple, yet stunning wardrobe choice.

"Lovely dress Christine. You look absolutely beautiful and your hair and makeup looks lovely," gushed one follower on Instagram. "Love this colour, Christine! That really suits you," said another.

Christine Lampard wore another high street bargain on Monday

This isn't Christine's first high street bargain of the week. On Monday, she wore a gorgeous burgundy, leopard print shirt dress from Next, which costs just £38. The sophisticated piece boasted long sleeves, a loose fit and a fabric belt to add extra definition at the waist.

Christine, who raises daughter Patricia with Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, has been wowing Lorraine viewers since last month with a little help from stylist Sophie Kirkwood.

She recently made waves by copying Amanda Holden in a stunning French Connection dress that had fans enthusing how "gorgeous" she looked.

Amanda, meanwhile, had worn the brand's printed 'Islanna dress' just two weeks ago for her Heart Breakfast radio show, turning heads as she strutted down the street. We think both ladies looked equally lovely!

