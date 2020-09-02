Amanda Holden's gorgeous leopard mini skirt cost just £21 in the sale

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden wowed with another statement outfit to host the Heart Radio breakfast show on Wednesday morning.

The star looked beautiful in a leopard print mini skirt from one of her favourite brands, Joanie Clothing, teamed with a statement tee and strappy heels. She was certainly happy to be reunited with her co-star Ashley Roberts, too, since the pair strutted together for a Boomerang video captioned: "Girls are back in town."

Amanda rocked a leopard print mini skirt

Even better, Amanda's gorgeous skirt is a bargain sale buy, reduced from £35 down to just £21! The 60s-inspired silhouette looked gorgeous with her golden tan, which she has no doubt been working on all summer - the Britain's Got Talent judge also appears to have had some new highlights in her hair, with a darker base.

WATCH: Amanda's surprised on Heart Radio!

Amanda's slogan tee is another bargain - from Love Frontrow, the 'C'est La Vie Paris ' T-shirt costs just £14.99.

Leopard print skirt, £21, Joanie

It's set to be an exciting week for the star, who is releasing another single from her album on Friday.

She was surprised by her co-presenter Jamie Theakston, though, who recently revealed that he'd be playing her rendition of With You live to her fellow BGT judges on the air!



Amanda and Ashley strutted into Wednesday

"I've got a little surprise for you Amanda," Jamie told her. "On Friday, when the Britain's Got Talent judges come in, it's also the day that your new single, With You, is out, and I thought, why don't we play for the very first time your single. But not only that. Why don't we play it in front of the Britain's Got Talent judges and then they can critique your brand new song."

"That's made me need to go to the toilet!" Amanda responded with a laugh, as she held her head in her hands. "Thank god Simon's not there!"

